Harry Potter: Rupert Grint talks about a possible return to the cinema

As the time is getting closer and closer we will see reunited Daniel Redcliffe, Emma Watson And Rupert Grint in the special that will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter, broadcast in Italy on Sky and NOW, Ron’s actor is back to talk about his possible return to cinema in the franchise.

Rupert Grint talks about the possibility of a return to the cinema with Harry Potter

While promoting M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple TV + series, Servant, Grint spoke about the Harry Potter saga explaining: “It’s not something I think about too much. Only recently, now that it’s been 20 years since the first film, have those conversations begun“.

It’s great to see everyone again, it’s a deeply nostalgic experience, these films have been a huge part of my life and I love everyone. But I think it ended at the right time, it took some time and we had a great time. How many years has it been since the last one? About ten? Now I can appreciate it for what it was: a crazy time of fun. As for another movie… I don’t know. I love that character, I feel very attached to him, but I don’t know.

Recently, Chris Columbus, the director of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and the second film, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, stepped forward and proposed to direct a film based on the play de The Curse of the Heir. A project that could actually bring the cast of the original Harry Potter saga back to the cinema.

In the meantime, however, all eyes are on the trailer for Fantastic Beasts 3 and the reunion that will take place on January 1st.