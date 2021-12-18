Harry Potter: Rupert Grint talks about a possible return to the screens of the original cast

Actor Rupert Grint has talked about the possibility of returning to star in a project dedicated to the Harry Potter saga with the original cast.

Rupert Grint reunited with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and the other cast members of Harry Potter on the occasion of the reunion arriving on television screens in January. Ron’s interpreter has now revealed whether he thinks a return to the big screen of the stars of the original films of the magical saga is possible.

In an interview with the site ComicBook actor Rupert Grint told about the Harry Potter saga: “It’s not something I think about too much. Only recently, now that it’s been 20 years since the first film, have those conversations begun“.

Ron Weasley’s interpreter then underlined: “Being able to see everyone again is great, it’s really nostalgic, these films have been a huge part of my life and I love everyone. But I think it ended at the right time, so many years had passed and it was really fun …“.

The actor, now in the cast of the Servant series, added: “We made the last film almost ten years ago. I have a new perspective, I can appreciate it for what it is, a crazy and hugely fun time. As for the hypothesis of another film, I don’t know. I do not know exactly. I love that character, I feel really attached to him, so I don’t know“.

There has long been talk of the possibility of returning the original cast to the screens, with a series or a film, and director Chris Columbus recently admitted that he would be interested in shooting a film adaptation of the play The Curse of the Heir, starring the films. by Harry, Ginny, Ron and Hermione.

In the special, broadcast in Italy on January 1st on Sky and NOW, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will remember their experience on the set of the fantasy saga starting right where it all began. The retrospective special celebrates 20 years since the release of the first film in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, with interviews and conversations about the cast.

In addition to the three protagonists, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts will feature speeches by Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch.

The special will honor the magic behind the making of the films and the beautiful family created at Warner Bros. Studios in London two decades ago, while also celebrating the unrivaled legacy of the Harry Potter film franchise and its indelible impact on hearts, minds and l imaginary of families and fans around the world.