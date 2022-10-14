Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72

Robbie Coltrane, known for his role in the “Harry Potter” film franchise, has died.

The actor’s agency WME confirmed to Fox News Digital that he died at the age of 72.

Coltrane agent Belinda Wright said he died in a hospital in Scotland on Friday. She did not give a cause.

THE JAMES BOND ACTORS THROUGHOUT THE YEARS: WHERE ARE THE 007S NOW?

Coltrane was born in Glasgow and made his acting debut aged 12. He attended Glasgow Art School and eventually appeared in the TV series ‘Flash Gordon’, alongside ‘Keep It in the Family’ and ‘Blackadder’.

He continued to make a name for himself with roles in “Alfresco” and “The Comic Strip.”

Coltrane landed a role in the British television series “Cracker” in the 1990s. His performance earned him three BAFTA awards.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The actor also had a successful film career. Coltrane appeared as Hagrid, a half-giant, in all eight “Harry Potter” films. He also landed roles in the James Bond films ‘GoldenEye’ and ‘The World Is Not Enough’.

Wright said she was “proud” to be Coltrane’s agent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and, after 40 years of proudly being called his agent, I will miss him,” Wright said.

Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.