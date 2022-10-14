Entertainment

Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72

Robbie Coltrane, known for his role in the “Harry Potter” film franchise, has died.

The actor’s agency WME confirmed to Fox News Digital that he died at the age of 72.

Coltrane agent Belinda Wright said he died in a hospital in Scotland on Friday. She did not give a cause.

Actor Robbie Coltrane has died aged 72.
(Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Coltrane was born in Glasgow and made his acting debut aged 12. He attended Glasgow Art School and eventually appeared in the TV series ‘Flash Gordon’, alongside ‘Keep It in the Family’ and ‘Blackadder’.

He continued to make a name for himself with roles in “Alfresco” and “The Comic Strip.”

Coltrane landed a role in the British television series “Cracker” in the 1990s. His performance earned him three BAFTA awards.

Robbie Coltrane and Daniel Radcliffe at the New York City premiere "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets."

Robbie Coltrane and Daniel Radcliffe at the ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ premiere in New York.
(Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Actors Robbie Coltrane, Warwick Davis, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint during a "Harry Potter" opening night.

Actors Robbie Coltrane, Warwick Davis, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint at a ‘Harry Potter’ launch party.
(Andy Butterton/PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

The actor also had a successful film career. Coltrane appeared as Hagrid, a half-giant, in all eight “Harry Potter” films. He also landed roles in the James Bond films ‘GoldenEye’ and ‘The World Is Not Enough’.

Wright said she was “proud” to be Coltrane’s agent.

“As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and, after 40 years of proudly being called his agent, I will miss him,” Wright said.

Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

