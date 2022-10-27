Harry Potter star shows off his wealthy pal in Venice

Video: HBO Max | Photo: abaca

“For a long time, I didn’t believe in the phrase, ‘I’m happy to be single’. It took me a long time, but in the end, I’m really very happy to beexplained Emma Watson to Vogue in 2019. I call it being in relationship with myself“. Three years later, and as incredible as it may seem, the star of The beauty and the Beast finally found someone better than her (ahem, impossible!) to be in a relationship.

Emma Watson in a relationship with an heir

It is the DailyMail which reveals the information, the actress – to whom the fans ofHarry Potter lent a relationship with Tom Felton, would today be in love with Brandon Green. His name does not sound familiar ? It’s normal, it’s not an actor met during a shoot, nor even a star in Hollywood. In reality, no one really knows what he’s doing.

After all, if the current most jealous man on the planet’s bank account is even more impressive than Emma Watson’s, it’s simply because he’s the son of entrepreneur Philip Green ( Arcadia Group) and interior designer Tina Green (Green & Mingarelli), a billionaire couple. A rather cool family situation, which allows Brandon not to have to worry about his career and to be able to spend all his free time with Emma Watson. The very definition of “dream life”.

