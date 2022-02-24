Harry Potter: the 10 times the protagonist was sentenced to death | Movies nnda nnlt | FAME

Daniel Radcliffe played for 10 years Harry Potter in the saga of films based on the novels by JK Rowling. He, along with Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, became known in the film industry and won the affection of the public who continue in his footsteps to this day.

MORE INFORMATION: These are the Harry Potter actors who died in real life

The Wizarding World can be a particularly dangerous place to reside as shown many times in “Harry Potter”. With one of the most dangerous dark wizards of all time, it’s no surprise that Harry looked death in the face many times in his life.

Not only does the boy wizard have to face Voldemort, but he also faces giant spiders, dementors, dragons, and all sorts of dark magical creatures. Despite being known as the “Boy Who Lived”, Harry has a number of near-death experiences throughout the series. Here we list those moments based on “Screenrant”.

MORE INFORMATION: The amazing transformation of Daniel Radcliffe to embody ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are the central characters of “Harry Potter” (Photo: Warner Bros.)

THE 10 TIMES HARRY POTTER WAS SENTENCED TO DEATH

10. Harry is cursed by Voldemort when he was born

Harry’s first near-death experience occurs when he is just a baby and in hiding with his parents. Due to Peter Pettigrew’s betrayal, the Potters are discovered by Voldemort and he cruelly kills James and Lily, but fails with the little wizard.

As Harry was just a baby, he doesn’t remember his first close contact with death, but the experience likely still left him with some subconscious damage, especially when he comes face to face with his killer.

9. Harry confronts Quirrell and Voldemort

In his first year at Hogwarts, Harry is very suspicious of Snape and is sure that he is the one trying to steal the Philosopher’s Stone. However, in one of the biggest twists in the Harry Potter series, it is revealed that Quirrell is, in fact, working with Voldemort (who has been living on the back of the professor’s head in order to survive).

Right now, Harry is only 11 years old, so having to face his parents’ killer in this way is terrible. Still, he confronts Voldemort and Quirrell and bravely decides to stop their plans.

8. Harry and Ron are chased by the sons of Aragog

When Hagrid is suspected of opening the Chamber of Secrets and is sent to Azkaban, he leaves Harry and Ron with a cryptic message: follow the spiders. After doing just that, the pair meet Aragog, the giant spider, and her rather large family. This marks the beginning of a harrowing ordeal for Harry and Ron.

The friends are chased by the spiders through the forest and only get out of the situation when the Ford Anglia comes to their rescue. Just then, spiders begin to swarm around the car and Harry and Ron only escape by the skin of their teeth.

“Harry Potter: Hogwarts Returns” can be seen on HBO Max. (Photo: @chriscolumbus).

7. Harry is bitten and poisoned by a Basilisk

At the end of his second year, Harry heads to the Chamber of Secrets to save Ginny. After discovering that Tom Riddle is actually Voldemort, he is chased by The Basilisk. Even when Harry is finally able to look at the creature due to Fawkes blinding it, he is terrified as he hides from the giant snake.

Harry faces the basilisk with the sword of Gryffindor in his hand, and though he manages to land a killing blow, he is bitten by the creature and poisoned. He is later saved by Fawkes’ healing tears; without the Phoenix, the protagonist would have met certain death.

6. Dementors make Harry fall off his broom

In the third film, the Dementors are located outside of Hogwarts due to Sirius’ escape from Azkaban. While most people have an adverse reaction to spectral beings, Harry is particularly affected and faints when he confronts them.

During a rainy Quidditch match, Harry is chased by a horde of Dementors, causing him to fall off his broom. Fortunately, Dumbledore casts a spell on the crowd and breaks his fall. Without the headmaster, this situation would have been fatal for Harry.

5. Harry faces a dragon in the first task of the TriWizard Tournament.

In his fourth year at Hogwarts, Harry is forced to compete in the Triwizard Tournament when his name is entered without his knowledge. In the first task, each champion must retrieve a golden egg from a Dragon and Harry faces the fearsome Hungarian Horntail.

Harry summons his broomstick during the challenge, but in an unexpected turn of events during the film, the Horntail escapes his bonds. A tense chase between the two continues above Hogwarts. Although he manages to recover the golden egg and finish the task, his life was in danger by being close to the Dragon several times.

In the “Harry Potter” film saga, Daniel Radcliffe played the protagonist of the story (Photo: Warner Bros.)



4. Grindylow attacks Harry during the Second Task of the Triwizard Tournament

In Goblet of Fire, Harry tries to save all the hostages during the second task of the Triwizard Tournament. Despite the fact that she is basically a stranger to him, Harry risks her own life to save Gabrielle and her own hostage, Ron.

While doing this, Harry is attacked by an angry swarm of Grindylow, who try to drag him back into the water. Just when it looks like Harry is about to drown, he uses his wand to propel him through the water and back to the surface. While fans were sure he would escape with his life, it was still a terrifying situation to think about.

3. Harry Dueling Voldemort in the Graveyard

After Harry and Cedric are transported by the Triwizard Cup, the latter is killed by Peter Pettigrew. Terrified by what he has just witnessed, Harry is forced to watch as Pettigrew resurrects Voldemort.

Voldemort taunts Harry about his parents and Cedric and then forces him to duel. With some help from the ghostly apparitions of Voldemort’s wand (including his parents), Harry narrowly escapes, but is left deeply traumatized by the experience (and in particular, Cedric’s death) as seen in the following film.

2. Slytherin’s locket tries to kill Harry

In the penultimate film, Harry jumps into a frozen lake to retrieve the Sword of Gryffindor. At this point, he is wearing Slytherin’s locket, which is one of Voldemort’s most evil Horcruxes. This object goes into action and tries to drown Harry, but Ron appears at that moment and drags his friend to safety, saving his life.

1. Harry confronts Voldemort in the Forbidden Forest

The closest Harry ever comes to death is when Voldemort hits him with the Killing Curse during their confrontation in the Forbidden Forest. Harry’s part of the Horcrux dies here, but he can come back to life; however, it is only thanks to Narcissa Malfoy that the Death Eaters do not detect his survival. Harry’s salvation by a mother’s love is heartwarming and brings the series full circle.