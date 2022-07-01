Harry Potter: the book that made spells fashionable and made a single mother a millionaire turned 25

May 31, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls.

Everyone who has read it remembers the first time they held a Harry Potter book in their hands. The feeling was one of extreme curiosity, whether we were readers or not. How could a little boy with glasses end up becoming the most fabulous wizard of all time? Opening the book meant finding an answer to that question, entering fully into a universe that, as fantastic as it was, was much closer to us than we thought.

Harry Potter at 8 years old was like any of us at that age. Perhaps some of us had an obnoxious cousin who made our lives impossible, or one of the children at school, and we had the idea that we were alone, especially if we were only children and there was no one to play with. Not all of us, however, suffered what this boy suffered in the books, with uncles who belittled him and the longing for love that did not come, a birthday cake painted in the sand with the inscription: “Happy birthday, Harry”, and the feeling that his existence was a complete mistake.

The first book was published in June 1997 and in Spanish, the first editions arrived in March 1999. They were published by the Salamandra publishing house, they allowed us to go to the adventures of Harry, Ron and Hermione, possibly the three most famous friends of the recent times. We met all three of them at The Philosopher’s Stone, with the start of “The Boy Who Survived” We totally fell for Hermione’s brilliance, Harry’s bravery, and Ron’s quips.

With them we went to Ollivanders and learned how a wand chooses its wizard; we traveled by train, ate chocolate frogs that jumped down the halls and toured Hogwarts for the first time; we were terrified to imagine that some stairs could change direction at any time they wanted and that the portraits in the paintings came to life and spoke; ghosts were walking the halls and suddenly a goofy giant would appear while everyone was having dinner.

Later we grew fond of the other characters in the story: Hagrid, Professor McGonagall, Dumbledore, the Weasley family, Neville and even Snape and Malfoy themselves. Somehow we worship the wickedness of “he who must not be named” and cry out for his return. We wanted to see it, face it. We played magic chess and flew on a broomstick, we fought against Professor Quirrell and we understood that our true home was not in the four walls with the Dursleys, but in that school of magic and sorcery.

The second book allowed us to see something more of all the characters, an evolution, and we began to understand what Lord Voldemort could be capable of. We suffered to the point of exhaustion with little Ginny Weasley and played Quidditch in the spirit of beating the annoying Draco. We fell in love with the character of Doby, the elf, and traveled aboard a flying car, and went back in time between the pages of a diary; we learned Lord Voldemort’s true name and fought Aragog and his spiders, descended into the Chamber of Secrets and faced the Basilisk. We understood that being Harry Potter also involved carrying a heavy load.

From the third book onwards, the characters and their readers matured. Our longings are one with Harry’s, our ideas flow with Hermione’s, and our fears are the same as Ron’s. Here comes one of the characters that changes everything. Sirius Black makes Harry see things differently and makes our favorite title in the series The prisoner of Azkaban. Because of him, the story grows, explores other scenarios, and finally we have our Patronus.

The Goblet of Fire it was published in 2000 and a year later it was translated into Spanish. This book was much more voluminous than the previous two. Here we attend Harry’s fourth year as an apprentice at Hogwarts and the eve of the Triwizard Tournament is interrupted by the presence of the Death Eaters. Someone alters the goblet and Harry’s name is selected to participate in the contest that can only bring together boys over 16 years of age. Once again, the young magician is on everyone’s lips. Somehow, even though he’s the hero of the story, he always ends up being the public enemy. The book ends with the resurgence of Lord Voldemort.

The fifth book far exceeds the others in length. In its English version it has about 900 pages. In Spanish it appeared in February 2004 and the initial print run was one million one hundred thousand copies.

The order of the Phoenix presents a Harry conflicted by his past and the appearance of his greatest enemy, the one responsible for the murder of his parents. She is nostalgic for his days with Sirius Black and sees in him the father figure she was unable to experience in his childhood. Here another of the saga’s beloved characters, Luna Lovegood, appears for the first time, that touch of humor and strangeness that Hogwarts was missing. Bellatrix Lestrange also makes her first appearance and the reader absolutely loves her as well as loathes hers. She is a witch with all the letters.

In this part of the story, the wizarding world faces the return of ‘The Dark Lord’ and both wizards and Muggles prepare to live in dark times.

The last two books in the series The mystery of the prince Y the deathly hallows, they present us with the darkest stage in history. The decline approaches and several characters face their last moments.

The first was published in Spanish in 2006, and the second appeared two years later. The sixth book sees Harry coming into contact with a potions book that will lead him down dangerous paths, much like Tom Riddle’s diary once did. In time, his closeness to Dumbledore amplifies. They are both faced with the reality that if they want to defeat Voldemort, they first have to track down the crumbs from him.

In this book, we also see a Malfoy who has to face a dark destiny imposed by his father. While Harry suffers from the death of Black and the truths that he is discovering, Draco suffers from not being able to escape from himself. About the end, two important revelations occur and at this point in the story we are already more than linked, so the enigmas overwhelm us and the betrayals and deaths hurt us more than ever.

the deathly hallows closes the ten years of the saga and is the end of the story. The book was published in July 2007, in its original language, and by February 2008, one and a half million copies of the Spanish version had been printed. The book was a record in sales in several countries and dethroned the immediately previous book in the best-seller lists in the United Kingdom, the United States and Spain.

This last novel is the closure of everything. With Dumbledore dead and the wizarding world controlled by Voldemort, Harry and his friends find themselves on the hunt for horcruxes. Harry more than closed in on himself and convinced that to defeat his enemy he has to sacrifice himself, Ron conflicted for not knowing about the whereabouts of his family, and Hermione, between a rock and a hard place, because she has lost everything and the only His remaining family are these two with whom he has lived so long.

This time, Hogwarts is a hostile place and everything happens on the periphery. As the end draws near, the battle is imminent. Death Eaters, wizards, school students, magical creatures, all are faced with each other to know who will control the magical world.

Harry faces his destiny and before Voldemort he discovers the reason for everything. The story begins with him and must end with him. I think it is the book with which we cry the most. It is perhaps the most exciting.

Although there is an eighth part of the saga, it has not been as momentous as the others. However, over the years, the legacy of Harry Potter grows and expands. It’s already 25 years since he first appeared. And to think that we owe it all to the little daughter of a publisher.

A lot happened for Joanne Rowling to publish her first novel. After giving it to several publishers in the United Kingdom and being discarded by all, she finally found one, the one in Bloomsbury, which obeyed the criteria of her daughter. She carried with her the manuscript of The Philosopher’s Stone and he gave it to the girl, because he didn’t think it was a big deal. Just 24 hours later, the girl suggested publishing it. Curiosity got the better of the editor and she read it. She realized what that story could give to young and old over the years.

The films, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, have allowed the phenomenon to grow and reach the whole world. It has become one of the most important popular references so far in the 21st century. Every year there’s a new Harry Potter reader in the world, and 50 years from now, everyone will most likely know what a Muggle is and how many points the Snitch gives.

