Harry Potter, the episode that made Emma Watson fall in love with Tom Felton

Harry Potter fans know well how on the set of the famous film saga Emma Watson had young feelings for Tom Felton. Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy would certainly have been a couple able to surprise readers and viewers in the room. It should be noted, however, that they were both very young and that the feelings the actress talks about are those of a child.

That said, over the years the two have created a special relationship, which on more than one occasion has made fans shout for joy, who would like nothing more than to see them together. To date, however, they are only very good friends. We will have the opportunity to see them side by side in the reunion entitled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts. A special episode that will arrive in Italy on Sky Q and NOW Smart Stick on New Year’s Eve.

As mentioned, however, Emma Watson spoke of feelings. She has done this before, explaining that she has a big crush on Tom Felton. During a preview of the New Year’s special, as reported by ET Canada, the actress recalled the exact moment in which she “fell in love” with the actor on the set.

Emma Watson and Tom Felton, crushed on the set

deepening





The Harry Potter cast reunion, trailer and poster

The episode that markedly changed the way Emma Watson looked at her friend Tom Felton is to be found on an ordinary day on set. At the time the actors did tutoring and the task given to them was to draw what they thought was God.

Tom’s drawing astounded Emma, ​​who saw in that gesture a different soul from the others: “I entered the room where we were teaching. We had to draw what God looked like to us. Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. I don’t know how to say it, but I fell in love with him ”.

Since that day, he explains, he has checked the call sheet every time, hoping to see his name. He still remembers his assigned number, 7. However, there was an age difference between the two, which at the time made you feel its weight. Felton acted like an older brother to him. He was very protective. Nothing has therefore ever happened in the arc of the saga, which ended when Emma Watson was 20 years old. Theirs is a relationship between brother and sister, to the disappointment of the fans.