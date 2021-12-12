Harry Potter, the first edition of The Philosopher’s Stone sold for nearly $ 500,000!

We know how much Harry Potter has become a worldwide phenomenon over the last 20 years: it is therefore impossible to remain outside the world of collecting and its logic made up of relics and astronomical figures, as evidenced by the incredible price at which a volume belonging to it was sold during an auction to the JK Rowling saga.

While the first images of the Harry Potter reunion show us Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint together again, in fact, a copy of the first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the historic first chapter of the series of books on the adventures of the wizard, was purchased at a truly out of this world price.

The book did indeed sell for well $ 470,000, increasing the initial value by six times: the auction in fact started from a base of 70,000 dollars for the book released in 1997, a price that obviously did not discourage the collector who wanted at all costs to grab this first, very rare edition of the work which made JK Rowling one of the richest and most famous women in the world.

And you, how much would you be willing to spend on a rare edition of one of the books of the saga? Let us know in the comments … Maybe flying a little with the imagination! In recent days, meanwhile, Daniel Radcliffe has admitted that he does not want to see the Harry Potter films again.