Harry Potter, the first film returns to the cinema: how much it has earned

In the film ‘Yesterday’, released in 2019, a present is described without the existence of three world icons: i Beatles, the Coca–There and Harry Potter. The most famous wizard of all time is a real cultural phenomenon, just think that his official Fan Club has over 37 million members. And for the 20 years since the release of the first film of the saga, ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, Italian fans will be able to meet at the cinema, where – from 9 to 12 December – the film will be screened again. But the Hogwarts universe will go beyond armchairs and popcorn: the celebration for Harry Potter is also ridden by companies (such as Benetton or Panini). In short, his empire seems to have no borders (Not just streaming: Netflix saves cinema? The initiatives).

Harry Potter returns to the cinema: what his empire is worth

Considering all the value of the Harry Potter brand, between films and novels, as well as merchandising and TV rights, the total is estimated to fluctuate between 25 and 30 billion dollars. As for the films, the 8 films grossed in all at the box office 7 billion and 718 million dollars. Here they are in order of income, and not of history:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2: 1 billion and 341 million dollars ;

; Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone: $ 974 million;

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1: $ 960 million;

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: $ 939 million;

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: $ 934 million;

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: $ 896 million;

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: $ 878 million;

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban: $ 796 million.

To these must be added the prequel:

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: $ 812.5 million;

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald: $ 653.8 million.

The total, between prequel and saga, he says 9 billion 184 million and 300 thousand dollars.

The films also brought good results to the actors (here are the highest paid in 2020) who since then, also taking into account the amount collected during the shooting of the saga, are estimated to have earned:

Daniel Radcliffe / Harry Potter , net worth to date of $ 110 million;

, net worth to date of $ 110 million; Robert Pattinson / Cedric Diggory , net worth to date of $ 100 million (also derived from the lead role in Twilight);

, net worth to date of $ 100 million (also derived from the lead role in Twilight); Emma Watson / Hermione Granger , net worth of $ 80 million;

, net worth of $ 80 million; Rupert Grint / Ron Weasley , net worth of $ 50 million;

, net worth of $ 50 million; Tom Felton / Draco Malfoy, net worth of $ 35 million.

Harry Potter returns to the cinema: how much the writer JK Rowling has earned

But who invented the world of Harry Potter how much did they earn? JK Rowling owes everything to the wizard: before her global success she was in financial difficulty and suffered from depression, without a job and with a daughter after being abandoned by her partner. Thanks to her books she became the richest woman in the United Kingdom, surpassing even Queen Elizabeth (Brexit, how many millions will Queen Elizabeth lose). In 2019 its assets were estimated at approx one billion dollars.