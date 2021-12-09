Harry Potter, the first photo of the reunion between Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, 20 years after the first film

In addition to the teaser trailer, Warner Bros. has released a shot from the special for 20 years of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, on HBO Max from January 1st: what effect does it have to review Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson?

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone returned to the cinema, taking 380,000 euros yesterday and placing himself in the first place of our takings before Encanto: a 20 years away from its arrival in our rooms, the first act of the JK Rowling saga at the cinema it is also celebrated with a taste of the reunion between Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson And Rupert Grint. The occasion is the special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts.

The special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts will be made available from January 1, 2022 in streaming on HBO Max, the proprietary platform of WarnerMedia, but we do not yet know when it will be seen in Italy. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will be just some of the guests who will relive the emotions of those crazy ten years spent shooting the eight films in the series. Also with them will be Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs and Gary Oldman, among others. The documentary / special does not officially have a script, so hopefully we will see some really spontaneous reactions from those concerned!

Excluding the reissue of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Emma Watson missing from the cinema for a while, having last appeared in 2019 in Little Women. Daniel Radcliffe he is very busy, between the series Miracle Workers and the upcoming Lost City of D, where he shares the set with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. Also Rupert Grint defends himself, thanks to the acclaimed horror TV series Servant.