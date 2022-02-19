Harry Potter: The Goblet of Fire scene that embarrassed Emma Watson | Hermione | Movies nnda nnlt | FAME

During the reunion of the original cast of Harry Potter for its 20-year anniversary: ​​”Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts”, Emma Watson opened up to Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint and revealed that she had an embarrassing moment during a scene in “The Goblet of Fire”.

In the fourth installment of the Harry Potter franchise, which was released in 2005, Emma Watson felt too pressured by fame, she even declared in a couple of interviews that she had considered giving up for “The order of the phoenix”. However, she continued in the project based on the famous series of homonymous novels written by JK Rowling.

“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” presented a refreshing cast of actors and left us with several memorable scenes, among which one stands out that Emma Watson remembers with little pleasure since when she recorded it she experienced an embarrassing moment in front of the production.

In the “Harry Potter” film saga, Emma Watson played Hermione Granger (Photo: Warner Bros.)

THE SCENE FROM “THE GOBLET OF FIRE” THAT EMBARRASSED EMMA WATSON?

Emma Watson lived an embarrassing moment during the recordings of “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”. We refer to the scene in which Hermione goes down the Hogwarts stairs and captures the attention of everyone who is about to enter the ball, because she looks really beautiful in a pink dress. They are minimal seconds, but for the actress they were infinite.

Watson recalled that it was a complicated scene, although on screen it seemed simple. And it is that several attempts were made to make the walk as similar as possible to what the director asked for, according to Sensacine.

“Mike Newell advised me how to go down the stairs in a dress: ‘Your arms are moving a lot, you walk very fast, you need to slow down’…”, revealed the actress.

Emma Watson began playing Hermione Granger at the age of 9 (Photo: Warner Bros.)

The embarrassing moment came when Emma Watson fell down the stairs during the recording of that scene from “The Goblet of Fire”. “She’s giving me a million directions [Newell] and of course I ended up falling down the stairs,” he recalled.

Watson stated that she did not entirely agree with that scene: “I think for the first time Harry and Ron, particularly Ron, see Hermione as a young woman and not as this kind of companion,” the actress explained.

“I knew it was a great moment, but I was miserable… I only understood that it was an ugly duckling turned into a beautiful swan moment. It was a lot of pressure,” she added.

The embarrassing moment came when Emma Watson fell down the stairs during the recording of that scene from “The Goblet of Fire” (Photo: Warner Bros.)

Hermione’s pink dress is one of Potterheads’ favorite outfits and meant several hours of torture for the 31-year-old actress. Not just for her, as several Harry Potter actors have revealed that working on the franchise was anything but easy.

Despite some bad moments, Emma Watson was happy to return to the Gryffindor common room with her two former teammates Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, the three are acclaimed by the public worldwide.