News

Harry Potter, the LEGO set arrives to celebrate its 20 years

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Great enthusiasm from the public for the set dedicated to the iconic saga starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint

A special edition for collectors to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the release of the first iconic film of one of the most famous sagas in the history of cinema.

Lego, the set for the twentieth anniversary

deepening



10 years ago the last Harry Potter movie: the differences with the book

In the past few hours, the company’s Instagram account has published a video of the new set launched on the market on the occasion of the important event anniversary. In fact, LEGO has created a special release to pay homage to one of the most successful and popular franchises in the world.

The footage immediately intrigued the audience enough to count at the moment over 340,000 views on Instagram. Great enthusiasm from the fans.

Harry Potter, success in the cinema

deepening



Harry Potter, in New York opens the megastore store

It is 2001 when Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone lands on the big screen. The film with protagonists Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson (PHOTO) And Rupert Grint immediately proved to be an extraordinary success, winning the favor of the public and critics, among the awards stand out three nominations at the seventy-fourth edition of Academy Awards.

The eight films collectively gross over seven and a half billion dollars at the international box office with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 which exceeds 1,300,000,000 dollars.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

876
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
698
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
683
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
526
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
525
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
518
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
503
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
464
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
443
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
432
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top