Harry Potter, the official video game will close its doors

Harry Potter Wizards Unite is the famous Niantic game that takes up the ideas of Pokémon Go and transposes them into the universe of the saga signed by JK Rowling.

Inspired by the adventures of the famous character seen in the cinema and in the novels of the same name, the game allows us – thanks to augmented reality – to become real wizards.

The result, as reported by our Francesco Corica, is appreciable, but there are also the defects that prevented him from really breaking into the hearts of the fans.

All this, without taking anything away from Hogwarts Legacy, the new game set in the world of Harry Potter that apparently will take longer than it should.

Now, as reported by Polygon, Harry Potter Wizards Unite will close its doors permanently on January 31, 2022.

Niantic has in fact announced the closure of the game on the official website of the title, promising players that they will have a narrative conclusion of their adventure, thus giving a logical sense at the end of everything.

Harry Potter Wizards Unite it will then be removed from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Galaxy Store on 6 December next. In-game purchases will also be blocked on that date.

The game kicked off after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: After the battle for Hogwarts, Harry, Ron and Hermoine join the Ministry of Magic, and during a lull in the wizarding community, magic begins to appear in the Muggle world.

This calamity threatens to violate the International Statute of Secrecy, an ancient law that kept magic secret from ordinary humans, creating havoc.

As for instead Hogwarts Legacy, Warner had commented on the non-involvement of JK Rowling in the project, and had also provided official commentary.

Speaking instead of Pokémon Go, Niantic has unveiled the return of the Festival of Lights, the event that will allow you to strengthen the bond of trainers with their favorite travel companions.

Despite the “death” of the Harry Potter game, Niantic also found time to announce the successor of Pokémon Go with another popular Nintendo franchise.