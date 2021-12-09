‘Harry Potter’, the reunion: here is the first image

The first image of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, the special produced by HBO that celebrates twenty years of the film saga inspired by the world of JK Rowling.

And for the occasion, the three protagonists Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are back, caught, in this first photo, talking in the Gryffindor common room.

The special, airing on HBO Max next January 1st, will be a dip in the film cycle inaugurated, in November 2001, by Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by Chris Columbus.

«This special will tell the magical and unprecedented making-of of the saga, along with many interviews with the cast. Fans will be able to take a first-person journey into one of the most beloved film sagas of all time ”, reads the official statement.

In addition to the actors playing Harry, Hermione and Ron, the special will also feature Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch.

The big absentee will instead be JK Rowling herself: overwhelmed by the statements taken by the social court for “anti-trans”, she will appear only in the archive images.

The total of the proceeds obtained from the saga of Harry Potter it is now estimated at $ 7.7 billion.

Here is the first image of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts: