Harry Potter: the worst things happened to villains in the saga!

In Harry Potter, the villains met tragic fates. Here is the list of the worst things they have suffered.

Wearing the dark mark can have dire consequences. Bellatrix Lestrange, Lucius Malfoy and even Voldemort paid the price. Here is the list of the worst things happened to the villains in the saga Harry Potter. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Emma Watson under fire from critics

Harry Potter is he preparing to make his big comeback in dark rooms? One thing is certain, it is that the interpreter of Hermione Granger is not against this idea.

However, the latter still seems have some conditions to set before embarking on this adventure. Eh yes ! Emma Watson did say that if she resumed her role in the famous saga, she did not want JK Rowling, the author of the novels, to be involved.

And this, because of the recent controversy concerning the LGBTQIA + community. Indeed, the British writer did not hesitate to display her position on transsexuals.

Which earned him to be lynched. Worse, the mother of Harry Potter did not have the right to participate in the latest project. To know, the actors’ meeting for the anniversary of the saga.

But if JK Rowling had caused an uproar with his words, those of Emma Watson were also singled out. The young woman is also accused of “to spit in the soup”.

Internet users have not failed to remind her that without JK Rowling, she would not have embraced a great acting career. For the moment, nothing has yet been decided regarding the return of Harry Potter to the screens.

But one thing is certain, it is that the position of the actress will have set fire to the powder. MCE TV tells you more about the famous saga.

The terrible fate of the villains of Harry Potter

Be that as it may, and despite this recent controversy, this is a completely different subject that the editorial staff intends to address today. Indeed, we are going to talk about the dark fate of the wicked Harry Potter.

To start with the hero’s aunt, Petunia ! If the death of her sister did not seem to bother her, it still pushed her to behave abjectly towards her nephew.

This very quickly had repercussions… For his part, Peter Pettigrew had bad luck to have to the spell intended for Harry Potter bounce against him.

Proof that he should never have betrayed Lily and James. In addition, Professor Quirrell also met a tragic fate. Moreover, he is also one of the least competent villains of the cult saga. Double trouble.

Lucius Malfoy, meanwhile, experienced a dizzying fall. Between his imprisonment in the ministry and the broken prophecy… Bad luck for Draco’s dad.

And what was Narcissa’s pain to see her son join the Death Eaters… Well, Dolores Umbridge seems to have encountered a plethora of difficulties during the Harry Potter adventure. Difficulties that have undoubtedly made the fans happy! The little lady in the pink clothes is just plain detestable.