Harry Potter themed iPhone for 20 years of the film

For Harry Potter fans, there’s one more reason to embellish and personalize iPhone with images and wallpapers of the world’s most famous wizard. Twenty years ago (it was November 16, 2001) Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was released in cinemas, the first of a saga consisting of eight films that tells the story of the most famous wizard in the world conceived and told in the seven books of the same name by the writer JK Rowling.

To celebrate the event there are those like Amazon who make the entire filmography available on Prime Video, while the protagonists of the films – Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint – along with other cast members will be back together again for one HBO Max special titled “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts”.

In the meantime, fans who want to decorate iPhone for the holidays and celebrate this moment in their own way can follow the guide published by Mugglenet where it is explained step-by-step how to turn the iPhone home screen into the realm of the Wizarding World with a lot of background. Harry Potter themed icons and widgets.

All you need is digital and consists of the version of iOS 14 (or later) installed on the iPhone, together with the Apple Commands app and Widgetsmith, both available for free on the App Store. The first thing to do is to arrange the apps according to how you want them to ideally appear after the retouching and then write down the list and order of these applications, then remove them from the home screen, emptying it completely.

At this point the Google image search engine or, even better, the Pinterest network come into play, where you need to type “Harry Potter Christmas aesthetic” to find the wallpapers and images you want to use to customize iPhone, saving the all in the camera roll. The trick is to find all those images that best suit the type of app, for example by downloading the photo of the Hogwarts letter to use it as the Mail app icon, or one of the portraits along the stairs of the castle for the icon of the Photos app.

For backgrounds a good search could be the one under the name of “Christmas cozy aesthetic”, where dozens of themed images are available to be set as the basis of the various pages or as scenes to be used in Widgets.

Once this phase is finished, move to the “Commands” app, where you need to select the “+” button visible in the upper right corner and click on “Add action”, then select Script> Open app> Choose and select the app you want to add. Then click on the three dots visible in the upper right corner and type the name of the app in “Shortcut name”, then click on “Add to main screen”.

In the section “Name and icon of the main screen” enter the name of the app which will then be displayed on the main screen and the image to be used as an icon, then directly cutting it into the desired size and then confirming the choice by clicking on “Add”.

This process must be repeated for all apps. At the end you can furnish everything with larger images using the “Widgetsmith” app, which allows you to choose between small, medium and large formats to show individual photographs by selecting the “Photo” item in the “Style” section.

Once all the contents have been added on the screen, you can rearrange them as you prefer and complete everything by setting an ad hoc background. All macitynet articles about Harry Potter are available from this page.