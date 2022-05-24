Harry Potter: these 8 Slytherins weren’t totally evil!

In Harry Potter, Slytherin students are known to be the most malevolent, but eight members are exceptions to this bias.

At least eight members of the house are exceptions to the rule.

Harry Potter: an iconic license

After the success of the books Harry Potter, sold more than 500 million copies worldwide, the cinema quickly seized this licence. In 2001, the first film in the saga, baptized Harry Potter at the Sorcerer’s Stonearrives in the room.

The film is a triumph with over $974 million raised at the box office. Harry Potter 1 also highlights a young trio of actors: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. The three children will subsequently be the icons of the saga.

The films follow one another and the successes too. The saga Harry Potter maintain consistency over the years. Although Tom Felton, who plays Draco Malfoy, thought the actors would be replaced.

Nevertheless, it happens that some confusion come to tarnish the saga. Despite everything, the work created by JK Rowling has marked the world through his 7 books and 8 films.

One of the reasons for the success of Harry Potter is the rivalry between the houses, and especially between Gryffindor and Slytherin. The pupils of the green house are often arrogant and evil, but some residents are exceptions.

A house full of good students

The House Slytherin advocates values ​​in line with his totem animal. Indeed, it is characterized by ambition, malice or even cunning.

She is often hated, whether in Harry Potter or in Fantastic Beasts. Some former students of the house have become criminals, such as Voldemort or Bellatrix Lestrange.

Others, however, are exceptions. This is the case of Regulus Black and his great-grandfather Phineas Black. They both fought in their own way against Voldemort and helped Harry defeat him.

Severus Snape is also to be highlighted. A double agent, he is essential in the defeat of Voldemort. In love with Lily, Harry Potter’s mother, he kept protecting the scarred boy in secret.

The same goes for Horace Slughorn. He proved invaluable when he revealed the hiding place of a Horcrux to Harry. Draco Malfoy, Harry Potter’s worst enemy, is more subtle than it looks. Sometimes arrogant, he knew how to be valiant with his family to flee Voldemort’s camp at the right time.

Leta Lestrange is also a good figure in Slytherin. Friend of Norbert, she helps him fight against Grindelwald. Albus Potter and Scorpius Malfoy, children of Harry and Draco, are also in Slytherin House. The two friends, with opposing values, got along very quickly and honor the house with their loyalty and friendship.

Finally, the Bloody Baron, ghost of the house, committed suicide for love and embodies all the devotion that a Slytherin can show.