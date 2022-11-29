Harry Potter: this actress gives her full support to Johnny Depp!

In the middle of a trial with his ex Amber Heard, Johnny Depp received the support of an iconic actress from the Harry Potter saga!

For several months, the lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to spill ink. An actress from the Harry Potter saga decided to give her opinion She took the opportunity to defend JK Rowling.

Helena Bonham Carter (Harry Potter) defends Johnny Depp

The lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard never ends. There are always unexpected twists and turns for one side or the other. If the majority of people do not support the actress, she has

On the other hand, certain actors of the cinema do not appreciate at all his return to the load. This is particularly the case of an actress of Harry Potter. She is a very good friend of Johnny Depp who has

And that’s none other than Helena Bonham Carter. The latter has also played many times in the cinema with Johnny Depp. Alice in Wonderland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory or Dark Shadows, they have also passed more than a moment together.

It is therefore not a surprise that the actress of Harry Potter has decided to come to the defense of Johnny Depp. She spoke about her lawsuit with Amber Heard and did not hesitate to give her way of thinking.

In an interview with Times, Helena Bonham Carter also swung: “What I see is that[Amber Heard] was right in the #MeToo. The problem with these things is that people are going to jump on the bandwagon” .

She then continued: “Because it’s the fashion. And they will try to be the headliners of the movement” . One thing is certain, the actress of Harry Potter assumes everything she says and everything she thinks.

“It’s appalling”

Subsequently, the Harry Potter actress also defended JK Rowling As a reminder, the latter made comments deemed transphobic on social networks. It also earned him lots of criticism from fans.

For her part, Emma Watson has also revealed that she would agree to shoot another Harry Potter film. On the other hand, she refuses to turn alongside JK Rowling. Some actors, on the other hand, wanted to defend the writer.

Helena Bonham Carter also confided: “It’s dreadful, it’s a load of bullshit. I think JK Rowling was stalked. She has the right to her opinion, especially if it comes from a trauma” .

Before adding: “You have to respect people’s pain. And why do they think like that. You’re not always going to agree with everyone – that would be crazy and boring. She wasn’t saying it meanly.” .

The Harry Potter actress continued: “She was only speaking from her personal experience. […] It became hysterical. There is a kind of witch hunt. And a lack of understanding” .

Subsequently, Helena Bonham Carter also condemned ” cancel culture“. One thing is certain, Johnny Depp’s friend risks being attacked on social networks because of her words.

Despite everything, she assumes and is not afraid of the opinion of others. The Voldemort actor also supported JK Rowling.