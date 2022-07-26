Harry Potter: this actress is a fan of reality TV The Kardashians!

Did you know that a key figure in the Harry Potter saga totally hooked on “The Kardashians” show? We will explain everything to you…

Surprise ! Emma Watson recently confessed that she watched countless episodes of “The Kardashians.” But the star of the Harry Potter saga clarified that it was above all to prepare her for a role. MCE TV reveals everything from A to Z.

Harry Potter: Emma Watson swings on the set

To this day who does not know Emma Watson? Renowned actress, she unleashed passions in Harry Potter fiction.

On the screen, the young woman played a witch of Muggle origin who continues her studies at Hogwarts school. Sensitive and intelligent, she will be a great help for the son of James and Lilly Potter!

If the Slytherins gave him a hard time several times…. It’s nothing compared to the Machiavellian plans of Lord Voldemord whom she countered with panache.

Thanks to the Harry Potter saga, Emma Watson saw her notoriety explode. However, she was happy to be able to move on!

The filming of the second part ofHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows had the merit of marking the star. ” There were days when I was in tears in front of David Yates (the director). Being cold and wet all the time consumes so much energy, it’s really exhausting (…)”, she revealed for Colinder.

But also : ” I would beg him some days and he would just say ‘it feels so much better when you look more vulnerable. And it’s so much more real’ (…). And he’s right, it looks great on screen. We look like those scruffy, unlikely heroes. So it works, but my God. There were days when I just wanted to kill him.”

The Kardashians inspired the actress

Since Harry Potter, Emma Watson has been filming to the delight of her admirers. At the same time, the actress also defends countless causes close to his heart.

But lately, Daniel Radcliffe’s sidekick unleashed passions with the comedy Bling Ring! The work honors a group of teenagers totally obsessed with fame.

On the Web, they track all the movements of celebrities. And in their absence, they shamelessly plunder their beautiful home!

This film by Sofia Coppola is also inspired by a true story. Working with this director was a godsend for Emma Watson who played Nicki.

Emma Watson has done everything to get this role. Eh yes ! To prepare for his audition, the artist also watched countless reality TV shows.

Notably Keeping Up With The Kardashians. So to play her character to perfection, the young woman had to change her voice!

Emma Watson also used self-tanning products galore for the cast. This is to say how determined she was in her approach.

” I have watched hours of The Kardashians and The Simple Life, and The Hills, then I also worked with a dialect coach », has also confessed Emma Watson for NPR . “That was part of what was so fun for me. Not only the accent, but also the way of speaking is so different. It’s much more nasal and much more pronounced”. In any case, his efforts ended up paying off… Well done!