Harry Potter: this big inconsistency is driving fans totally crazy!

An inconsistency has been detected in the Harry Potter saga! And she drives the fans crazy! MCE TV gives you more details.

Confused Harry Potter Fans

In 2005, viewers discovered for the first time the story of a super endearing young wizard. Since then, the Harry Potter saga has not ceased to be talked about.

In 2022, when we thought that the saga of JK Rowling had revealed all its secrets, the heroes of Harry Potter reunite for very special episode. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint reunite for an unprecedented documentary.

Fans were also delighted to be able to find their favorite characters. But although the saga was always at the height in the eyes of its fans, Harry Potter still knows some inconsistencies.

Including one that drives fans of the saga crazy! It must be said that keeping a certain consistency all these years in a world full of magic is a real challenge.

From the second film of Harry Potter, we discover a new rule concerning the consumption of the potion of polyjuice. Harry and Ron therefore consume this potion. And thus have the power to take on the appearance of another person for a while.

But for it to work, they have to have an element of that person’s body. For example, Hermione got her dose wrong. The girl then turned into a cat woman!

Ron and Harry took the opportunity to take on the appearance of Crabbe and Goyle. They indeed wanted to find out if Malfoy was the heir to Slytherin.

The inconsistency detected

What bothered Harry Potter fans it’s an inconsistency in the movie Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. You should know that the potion allows you to take on someone’s physical appearance, but not their voice!

Ron and Harry therefore had to make an effort to mimic the person’s voice. At the risk of getting caught! But in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Barty Crouch Jr will steal the identity of Auror Moody Mad-Eye by drinking the potion multiple times.

However ! At no time did he have to make an effort to change his voice. Indeed, he also had his voice and no one suspected the deception. So that’s the problem!

in the books JK Rowling’s Harry Potter, there is no inconsistency. The potion is well explained. It allows to take the appearance and the voice of the person. But that’s not the case in the movies.

So, we can imagine that the writers just wanted to make a running gag with Harry and Ron imitating Crabbe and Goyle. Or maybe they kept the same actor to play Mad Eye Moody and didn’t want to dub him.

Finally, one can imagine that the dosage of the potion was not the same. Hence the voice change! In any case, this inconsistency will have bothered fans of the saga who are still looking for a logical answer.