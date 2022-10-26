Harry Potter: this embarrassing anecdote that Emma Watson would have done well

This Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 9:10 p.m., TF1 is once again broadcasting Harry Potter at the Sorcerer’s Stone. An air of deja vu that could almost be boring, but not for purists. During the filming of the saga, Emma Watson also experienced a great moment of loneliness… and her sidekick Tom Felton (alias Draco Malfoy) of course shared it in his autobiography, published in October.

Too bad it’s still a bit too hot. Usually, the season is ideal for landing in front of Harry Potter with a good plaid and a hot drink. Even today, many fans of the saga have tears easy when they think back to their favorite characters or the memories linked to them. More than a literary and then a cinematographic work, it is the symbol of an entire generation. It even endures over time, with little wizards who, each year, let themselves be drawn into this magical universe. Thanks, perhaps, to some nostalgic parents…

And they probably felt a lot of pain when they learned of the sudden disappearance of actor Robbie Coltrane, who had played the touching Hagrid during the entire series. However, they can still console themselves with the autobiography of Tom Felton, the interpreter of Draco Malfoy, sworn enemy of Harry Potter during his schooling at Hogwarts. The book, called “Beyond the wand: the magic and mayhem of growing up a wizard” obviously looks back on his years as a Slytherin student.

“We were just little scumbags”

Inside, a very surprising confession, but also unpublished filming anecdotes. And once again, it was Emma Watson who paid the price… As explained by our colleagues from Gala, the Harry Potter actor explains that he made fun of her while she was in her dressing room, busy singing and dancing to music, convinced that no one was watching her. “We thought we were a little cooler, we listened to rap. […] We were giggling during Emma’s show, and we laughed very hard when she started to dance“. An inelegant attitude, which still does not make him proud today.

“We were just little jerksespecially because we were uncomfortable and that we thought doing this was cool, while Emma was clearly hurt by our indelicate behavior. I felt like c*n, rightly so. I apologized and Emma accepted my apology.” Since then, this quarrel of teenagers seems to be ancient history for the actress, who agreed to sign the preface of her friend. However, Tom Felton does not seem resigned to forgive himself for this mockery: “Girls are unfairly sexualized in the media and elsewhere. The last thing she needed, in an environment that should have been – and normally was – friendly, safe and family, was Josh and I making fun of her. That’s why I’m ashamed of this memory“, he wrote. A fine example of maturity.