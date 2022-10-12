Harry Potter: this famous French actress who doubled Emma Watson in the saga

12 years after the end of the saga, Harry Potter has not finished revealing its secrets. The opportunity to reveal the identity of the famous French actress who lent her voice for years to the character of Hermione Granger.

It has been twelve years since the saga Harry Potter is finished. And years later, the adventures of the famous little wizard continue to inspire millions of fans around the world. So it’s only natural that the emblematic actors of Hogwarts found themselves at the Warner Bros studios in London at the end of 2021. Whether it’s Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe or Tom Feltonmany of them answered the call of the production and the fans.

Although Rupert Grint could not be physically present in London, the interpreter of Ron Weasley had all the same wanted to evoke his memories ofHarry Potter. The opportunity for fans to discover new images from the shooting of the eight films, but also to reveal secrets that the actors thought were well guarded. Starting with Emma Watson, who revealed that she had a crush on Tom Felton, the interpreter of Draco Malfoy. The opportunity also for the performer toHermione Granger to reveal having had the desire to leave the saga when she was 16 years old.

Who voiced Emma Watson in Harry Potter?

The only detail that was missing from the broadcast on TF1 in March 2022? French dubbing. For the occasion, the actors who doubled Daniel Radcliffe or even Rupert Grint had returned to service for this special anniversary. To the chagrin of viewers, many of whom had deplored it on social networks. Indeed, everyone would have preferred the original voices of the actors. The fact remains that some dubbers are emblematic, such as actress Clémence Poésy, who played Fleur Delacour in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Firebut also the actress Manon Azem, who played an emblematic role in the entire saga: Hermione Granger!

The soap opera star Research section lent his voice to the famous muggle born witch from 2001 to 2015. An emblematic role which allowed him to propel his career, before playing the character of Dunk in the series too much class on Disney Channel, then to lend her features to Sara Cazanova in Research section.