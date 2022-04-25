Harry Potter: this Radcliffe trick to fool the paparazzi!

At the time, Daniel Radcliffe confided that he had found an unusual trick to deceive the paparazzi during the filming of Harry Potter!

It has been several years since Daniel Radcliffe became a real international star. Thanks to his role in Harry Potter, he managed to make himself known all over the world. At the time, he also found a trick to fool the paparazzi.

Daniel Radcliffe had a difficult time during Harry Potter

Almost 20 years ago, Daniel Radcliffe saw his life completely change. And for good reason, he got the most important role of all his career in the world of cinema thanks to Harry Potter.

If Daniel Radcliffe saw his career take a real leap thereafter, he had to face certain complications. The Harry Potter actor notably experienced a .

In an interview granted to the program “Off Camera” at the time, he had given information. He confided: “Since you have a great job, you’re rich, you have no right to be sad or unhappy about all this” .

Before adding: “And I think that adds pressure. The quickest way to forget that you were constantly stared at was to get really drunk” . But that’s not all.

The Harry Potter actor continued: “And when you’re drunk, you’re like, ‘Oh, people are staring at me even more. But that’s because I’m very drunk. So maybe I should drink more to ignore them even more’” .

After the filming of “Deathly Hallows: Episode 2”, he also managed to calm this addiction. During the saga, the young man also had to face another big worry: the paparazzi.

Daniel Radcliffe wore the same outfit for months and months

Daniel Radcliffe explained that during the filming of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, he had to use tricks to avoid the paparazzi. And the least we can say is that he had a very unusual technique.

At that time, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) played in parallel in a play “Equus”. The paparazzi took advantage of this role to spy on him. The actor then told “They were outside the theater every night” .

Before adding: “But we found a trick. I wore the same outfit every time – a different t-shirt underneath. But I wore the same jacket and zipped it up so they couldn’t see what I was wearing underneath.” .

The Harry Potter actor also revealed: “And the same hat. So they could take pictures for six months. But they all looked like the same day. (…) It was hilarious” .

He had confessed: “Because there’s nothing better than seeing the paparazzi get really frustrated” . One thing is certain, the young man managed to take the photographers at their own game.

(Harry Potter) seems to be doing well in his life. He is also starring in the new film “The Secret of the Lost City” alongside Sandra Bullock.

In this film, he plays the role of a villain. Emma Watson’s friend has also confessed that he!