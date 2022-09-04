Harry Potter: Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs at the Malfoy family reunion!

The relationship between Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs is beautiful. Father and son in Harry Potter, they never stopped keeping in touch. They even just had a family reunion! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Harry Potter: the actors form a family

No one from Generation XY will forget the Harry Potter saga. It will remain forever engraved in the annals, and in the afterlife. Its success is therefore eternal.

As a reminder, the books have therefore sold more than 500 million copies worldwide. And the first film: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, has accumulated more than $974 million at the box office. It is enormous !

JK Rowling had a genius pen! But alas, her reputation didn’t last long, especially since she was accused of homophobia. She would have made transphobic remarks. “I’m sure we had to have a word for these people. Someone help me. Fire? Woman? Feemm?”.

Despite this pejorative element, the memory of Harry Potter remains intact. And the actors wish to preserve it, in benevolence. Did you know that the actors of the saga are still so close?

Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs who starred as Draco and Lucius Malfoy of Slytherin House in the eight Harry Potter films are inseparable.

They even see each other very often, and support each other in their projects. Not long ago, Jason Isaacs came out to support his estranged on-screen son, who starred in the West Ed play 2:22 A Ghost Story.

“So proud just like the public. I’m so excited to see my boy directing the stage today. He is also capable of breaking hearts and filling pants.wrote Jason on his Instagram account.

My father heard about this , play i was in @222aghoststory pic.twitter.com/fwoZhNOBFC —Tom Felton (@TomFelton) September 4, 2022

Tom Felton is amazing

Jason Isaacs is therefore very proud of Tom. The latter connects the projects in an amazing way. He then shared several photos from the event at the Criterion Theater in London.

“Equally amazing! He also records music and has a book coming out too. I just feel useful if I take out the trash on the right day (it doesn’t happen often). So I would hate him if I didn’t love him. »

The cast of Harry Potter also got together last December to the harry potter 20th anniversary special : Return to Hogwarts from HBO Max.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, all were there. There was also Ralph Fiennes who plays Lord Voldemort. Their complicity was obvious.

These reunions did a lot of good for Harry Potter fans. Tom Felton took the opportunity to explain how he is very proud to have worked with these actors:

“So we learned from the best in this business. And I’m not just talking about the quality of their play. I mean more how they held up, how they interacted with each other – how you talk to everyone, really. So that was the most important part. ”

One thing is certain, the actor will never forget this role that turned his life upside down!