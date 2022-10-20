Harry Potter: Tom Felton apologized to Emma Watson

On the set of the first film “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”, Tom Felton admits to having behaved inappropriately towards Emma Watson, the interpreter of Hermione. He explained himself in his memoirs.

December 2001: Harry Potter hits theaters

After conquering readers around the world, the little bespectacled wizard created by JK Rowling arrives in cinemas on December 5, 2001 in Harry Potter at the Sorcerer’s Stone. This is the first film adapted from the successful saga, which will last ten years. We therefore discovered young actors, who have now become stars thanks to their roles: Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Emma Watson (Hermione), Rupert Grint (Ron) and Tom Felton (Drago). In this film directed by Chris Columbus, the young heroes landed at Hogwarts for the first time.

One of the crucial moments of the film, which will strengthen friendships (and enmities) is the naming of houses. Harry, Hermione and Ron are sent to Gryffindorwhile Draco joins Slytherin.

On the set of the film, although the teenagers got along well, there were still groups that had formed according to the houses of the film. Thus, Tom Felton, indicates in his memoirs (via Insider) Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard. that with his fellow Slytherins they “keep their distance” from others. And he regrets today to have behaved badly with Emma Watson, the interpreter of Hermione.

Draco abused by Hermione – Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban © Warner Bros

“We were stupid”

Still in his memoirs, Tom Felton indicates that one day on the set ofHarry Potter at the Sorcerer’s Stone, Emma Watson did a dance performance for his little comrades. And that he and his Slytherin friends laughed at her:

We thought we were cooler than the others. We listened to rap in our spare time, Wu-Tang, Biggie, 2Pac. When we learned that Emma, ​​who was 9 years old at the time, was training to present a dance performance, we were dismissive. When we arrived, we started laughing, and louder and louder, when she started dancing (…) we were just stupid boys (…) it upset Emma. I apologized to her, and she accepted my apology. We moved on (…) I wonder then why this moment comes back to me? And why is his memory painful?

Emma Watson had a crush on Tom Felton

During the televised meeting Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, Emma Watson had made some secrets about her relationship with Tom Felton. Indeed, she confessed that on the set of the first film, she had fallen in love with the interpreter of Draco (who is three years older than her). We can therefore imagine that the mockery of Tom Felton must have broken his heart.

Fortunately, all is well that ends well since he and Emma Watson are very close friends today.