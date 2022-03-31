“Harry Potter”: Tom Felton, Draco Malfoy in the saga, visited the movie theme park by surprise

“Harry Potter” is one of the biggest and most beloved movie sagas by the entire public. In the blink of an eye, 10 years have passed since ‘The Boy Who Lived’ is not present on the big screen, being the tape “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2”, the last in which we saw the cast of the original saga.

However, for the peace of mind of fans of the saga written by JK Rowling, earlier this year, in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the first “Harry Potter”, “Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”, A meeting of the main cast of the story called “The Return to Hogwarts” was held, where actors such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, who gave life to Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively, among others, met. .

Tom Felton, Harry’s long-remembered nemesis and schoolmate, Draco Malfoy, from Slytherin house, was also in attendance. A very moving moment for many potterheadswho were captivated for more than an hour by unpublished anecdotes of the actors.

Regarding Tom Felton, the renowned actor who gave life to the first-born of the Malfoys, although he has not achieved the fame of Radcliffe or Watson, he has remained in force in the medium, through series such as “Origin” or the series of C.W. “Flash“. In addition to sharing funny or nostalgic moments of the saga of “Harry Potter”, where he worked for more than 10 years. Thus, Felton recently posted a photo online of him donning the Draco Malfoy mantle and Slytherin house again.

Tom Felton, visited the theme park facilities The Wizarding World of Harry Pottera moment that came as a complete surprise to many fans who were present, in addition to the organizers themselves.

On the other hand, the actor did not hesitate to capture the moment and immortalize it through a publication on his personal Instagram, where he comes out drinking the remembered butterbeer, a very popular drink in JK Rowling’s books, and wearing a coat of Slytherin house.

A detail that, without a doubt, caused more than one nostalgic moment in the potterheadswho can currently go to visit the theme park The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, located in the facilities of Universal Parks & Resorts. This chain of thematic areas has been in operation for more than a decade, sharing great live experiences of the incredible magical world of “Harry Potter”.

