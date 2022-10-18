Harry Potter: Tom Felton had bad behavior with Emma Watson?

In his book, Tom Felton (Harry Potter) explained that he had not always been kind to Emma Watson at the start of the saga!

A few days ago, Tom Felton (Harry Potter) released his memoir. In his book, he confided in his relationship with Emma Watson. In particular, he confided that he had no not been kind to her at first.

Tom Felton (Harry Potter) has not always had good behavior

Over 20 years ago, Tom Felton and Emma Watson met on the set of Harry Potter. If the saga allowed them to forge an incredible relationship, they had rather difficult beginnings.

Last October 13, Tom Felton . He took advantage of his book to confide in a very important part of his life: his coming to Harry Potter. The young man opened his heart to Emma Watson.

In his book, the actor revealed that their relationship didn’t start well. And for good reason, he remembers the time when 9-year-old Emma Watson had ” organized a little dance show in his dressing room.

The main interested party then confided that he had humiliated his co-star at the time with Josh Herdman. The two did not hesitate to make fun. Later, he admitted that the young woman had experienced a difficult time on the set.

Tom Felton (Harry Potter) revealed that the young woman. He then confessed that he should never have made fun of her dancing. And that he had behaved badly at the time.

He confessed : “So the last thing she needed, in an environment that should have been – and normally was – safe, friendly and family, was that Josh and I laughed at his dance” .

“I am ashamed at the memory of our behavior”

Tom Felton (Harry Potter) also admitted that he had ashamed of his behavior towards Emma Watson. “It is for this reason that I am ashamed at the memory of our behavior” .

Tom Felton (Harry Potter) revealed: “And that’s why I’m glad our friendship didn’t sink on the rocks on my insensitive side” . During his book, he also confided in

He returned to the rumors about their history: “Rumors began to abound that there was more to our relationship than we let on. I denied that I loved her in this way “ .

Before explaining: “But the truth was different. My girlfriend at the time immediately knew that there was something unsaid between us. I remember using the old colloquial phrase ‘I love her like a sister’” .

Tom Felton (Harry Potter) also said: “But there was more than that. I have always had a secret love for Emma. But maybe not the way people would like to hear it” .

“That doesn’t mean there were never any sparks between us. There certainly were, just at different times. I don’t think I was in love with Emma” .