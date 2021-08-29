Harry Potter, Tom Felton remembers the past on set and posts a photo with Emma Watson

The Harry Potter franchise has for years entered the popular imagination and pop culture and in view of the ten-year anniversary of the last film in the saga, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part II, some stars of the universe of JK Rowling have started sharing memories related to that decade. One of them is Tom Felton.

The interpreter of Draco Malfoy shared on Instagram a photo of the past spent on the set at an early age, together with two very young colleagues Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas). The image inevitably went viral on the web, reaching over two million likes on Instagram alone.

Tom Felton has often spoken of a possible return of Harry Potter:“Yes, I’m infinitely loving and proud of young Draco, so any chance to reprise that role would be great. I think we should go back and do the opposite, Rupert should play Draco, I will play Hermione, Dan can play Dobby and Emma can be Hagrid , it’s the perfect re-casting! It’s going to be an interesting twist [scherza] But seriously, if there was another chance to be in another movie I’m sure we would all jump at the opportunity to be a part of it. “.

The actor, born in 1987, added:“I don’t think Jo [Rowling] he would like his films and books to be redone soon, but I’m sure in 20 years they will have 4D cinema or whatever, then they will want to do it all over again. My hope is that when they do, I’ll be old enough to play Lucius. Give him another 15 years and I’ll play Lucius. I would do it in a heartbeat “.

Loading... Advertisements

Tom Felton’s grandfather also appears in the first Harry Potter film. Last October Tom Felton said he was busy organizing a Harry Potter reunion.