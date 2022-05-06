Harry Potter: Tom Felton won his role thanks to a lie!

Actor Tom Felton managed to land his role in Harry Potter thanks to a lie! We give you more details.

How Tom Felton joined Harry Potter

Actor Tom Felton is today for his role in the Harry Potter saga. The latter lent his features to the Draco Malfoy character.

Recently invited to the One Show, the actor still admitted that he had tricked himself to be able to land the role in the Harry Potter film.

The Draco Malfoy interpreter said he pretended not to know anything about the Harry Potter books during his casting. According to the IMDB site, he had never read JK Rowling’s books before auditioning for a role in Harry Potter in 1999.

This Tuesday, in One Whos with Lauren Laverne, the 34-year-old actor said it was true. Indeed, he said director Chris Columbus caught him trying to dodge questions about JK Rowling’s books.

“They lined up all the Dracos, I guess, and asked them which part of the book they were most excited to see made into a movie” he explained in the One Show.

Indeed, the casting team had to check that the person they were going to choose to play Draco at least knew his character. Tom Felton then admits that he realized that he was off the mark when his neighbor was answering questions and that he, had no idea what he was talking about!

He will play for 8 films

To get by, Tom Felton therefore pretended to know the characters of Harry Potter. When the casting teams asked him questions about Draco, he took over his neighbor’s answers.

And that’s how he got away with it! Eh yes. “I kind of repeated what the guy next to me said and Chris Columbus, the director, saw through my lie, and that may have helped me land the role of Draco. ” he explains.

Tom Felton then lands the role of Draco and will lend his features to the character for 8 films! He was also called back to play in the film at the occasion of 20 years of Harry Potter. A great opportunity to find all the other emblematic actors who have marked the saga.

He was therefore able to see Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe or even Rupert Grint. After so many years spent playing in the same magical universe of Harry Potter, the reunion was very touching. A real treat for fans of the saga!

Since the end of Harry Potter, Tom Felton has come a long way. Indeed, he has landed many roles in successful productions.

Recently, he joined the cast of West End, 2.22 – A Ghost Story. The young actor will share the screen with Doctor Who actress Mandip Gill. We can’t wait to see what this new production has in store for us. See you on May 7, 2022 to know more !