Harry Potter: Top 10 characters hated by fans of the saga!

Harry Potter fans all have their preferences. But who are the 10 most hated characters in the saga?

Who are the 10 most hated characters?

Some Harry Potter characters seem more hated than others. And yes, it necessarily takes big bad guys. If the biggest villain of the saga is Voldemort, other characters stand out as the least loved. But who are they?

Indeed, our colleagues from Melty had fun make a list of the most hated characters from the Harry Potter saga. While some seem obvious, others might just surprise you.

Firstly, we find Cormac McLaggen. As a reminder, this is the Gryffindor student who has fun complicating Quidditch matches.

Always on the side of the students, Zacharias Smith is not unanimous. And for good reason, he makes Harry Potter live a real hell. Furthermore, Lavender Brown also annoys fans. It must be said that the latter went out with Ron, the lover of Hermoione. Ouch!

In the least beloved characters, Draco Malfoy also finds its place. As a reminder, he stands out as the worst enemy of the famous wizard. And for good reason, the latter is used to attracting the wrath of his comrades.

On the adult side, we find Peter Pettigrew, Cornelius Fudge but also Aunt Marge. It must be said that the latter have greatly complicated the life of Harry Potter.

Finally, two other characters seem to be little appreciated. Against all expectations, it is then Percy Weasley. While his family seems to have seduced viewers, the behavior of the latter really does not pass.

To finish, it’s nice Dobby which annoys fans. But beware, only a few times. This is for example the case when the house-elf breaks into Dursley’s house in part 2.

One thing is certain, Harry Potter has not finished talking. But what will be the next ranking? To be continued.