Harry Potter: Top 10 of the most unlucky characters of the saga!

If we take stock of the Harry Potter saga, it is obvious that some wizards and witches have not had the chance to escape bad luck. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Harry Potter: an eternal success

If the Harry Potter saga has been over for several years, no one can dispute its global success. The books have sold over 500 million copies worldwide.

Thereafter, the films enjoyed the same success. It all started in 2001 when the first film: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, landed in theaters. The success was immediate.

Eh yes ! The film has grossed over $974 million at the box office. That’s huge for a new concept. Because it is the first time that viewers discover a world of magic. One thing is certain, JK Rowling has really done well!

His overflowing imagination seduced the whole world. But the same cannot be said for his personality. Indeed, she has drawn the wrath of her fans after her statements deemed transphobic. “I’m sure we had to have a word for these people. Someone help me. Fire? Woman? Feemm?”.

Even the famous actors of the saga did not hesitate to denounce his remarks as Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. Subsequently, she received many threats:

“I have now received so many death threats that I could paper the house, and I have not stopped speaking out”

Top 10 Unlucky Characters

If the saga has worked so well, it is therefore thanks to the world of witchcraft, but also and above all thanks to the atypical characters. Some like Harry Potter or Ermionne were very lucky.

But the same cannot be said for all the protagonists. MCE TV reveals a top 10 characters who have no didn’t have much luck in the movies.

Jacob Kowalski

Jacob Kowalski is well known in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. He was unlucky when he met Queenie. So it caused him a lot of grief. His normal life was even changed forever by the discovery of wizards and witches.

Xenophile Lovegood

If we don’t talk a lot about him in Harry Potter, know that he is the single parent Luna. He didn’t have much luck because he lost his wife.

Neville Longbottom

His parents were tortured to madness by Voldemort’s Death Eaters. He was then raised by his grandmother. He is often the victim of the group, because he is very nice.

Colin Crivey

He was petrified by basilisk. Thengot kicked out of Hogwarts for being muggleborn. Eventually he died during the Battle of Hogwarts.

Rubeus Hagrid

Hagrid also had troubles when he was a student at Hogwarts. Tom Riddle therefore accused him of opening the Chamber of Secrets and using his acromantula to attack Muggle-born students.

Myrtle

Poor Myrtle! She could never be much more than an unlucky character. His whole existence brings bad luck…

Diggory D’Amos

His son, Voldemort therefore killed his son Cedric during the final of the Triwizard Tournament. He is a man completely destroyed by the death of his son.

SiriusBlack

He was accused of helping to kill James and Lily Potter plus 12 Muggles. Direction Azkaban for him, when he was innocent.

Remus Lupin

He was bitten by a werewolf as a child and dealt with this reality throughout his life.