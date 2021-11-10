Harry Potter turns twenty: curiosities about the world phenomenon – Shows

On July 21, 2005, it was chaos in the underground, on trains and buses in London. A series of explosions on underground convoys and buses in the capital had blocked the city’s transport network, recalling the terrorist attacks of two weeks earlier, those which killed more than 50 people on 7 July. On the buses it was crowded and, in short, there was fear of new and unexpected attacks even in the following hours. I was 19 and on the red two-story that led me to the house rented with my friends for the holidays I was close to about twenty people of which at least half – at least – were anything but frightened and were instead intent on reading a book . I could read the title from the cover of a man in his sixties, on the seat next to mine: it was the sixth book in the saga of Harry Potter, “The Half-Blood Prince,” released in the UK on July 16, 2005, just five days earlier. The success of Harry Potter, a character able to keep a 60-year-old glued to the pages of a book in the midst of a chaotic post-attack, is due both to the genius of its author, JK Rowling, and certainly to the series of films released by Warner Bros. beginning on November 16, 2001 (in Italy, from 6 December of the same year).









A million pounds paid by Warner Bros. to purchase the rights to the book “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” from JK Rowling, more than $ 974 million worldwide at the box office to the distribution of the first film. Three Oscar nominations for the best soundtrack, the best scenography and the best costumes, permanently in the top 50 of the ranking of the highest-grossing films in the history of cinema. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is the film that transformed a saga already loved by readers around the world – and already at the top of the New York Times bestseller charts in 1999 – into an unstoppable worldwide phenomenon. After the release of the first two films (the second, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, was released in theaters in 2002), the fifth book in the series, published on June 21, 2003 in the original language, became the fastest-selling book of all time with 10 million copies out of print in the blink of an eye. A record pulverized by the sixth and seventh books of the series, whose success goes hand in hand with all the cinematic chapters of the saga: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince (2009) and the two chapters of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (2010 and 2011).









If it seems difficult to distinguish some actors from their more famous characters – see Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs -, separate Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint from their magical alter egos Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley it’s practically impossible. The three actors, like many other participants in the films, are now part of a collective imagination that sees them and recognizes them as the faces of the protagonists of a magical world made of wands, postman owls and much more that are not listed here to avoid trivializing a passion that for true fans – and there are so many – is very serious. Moments like gamekeeper Hagrid’s delivery of Harry’s birthday cake, crossing platform 9 and ¾ to access the Hogwarts Express and the deaths of many characters dear to Harry (maybe a little too many, damn JK Rowling, how many tears you have to give us back) cannot be closed in expressions such as “the fantasy saga of the wizard”, expressions that therefore we will not use here. And let’s get to the point: how to celebrate in the right way these 20 years since the release of the first Harry Potter film?









For those who have not yet collected all the DVDs / Blu-rays of the series it has been created on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of the Harry Potter Hogwarts Express, a box set which reproduces the direct train to Hogwarts with 25 discs (the eight films in dual Ultra HD 4K and Blu-ray versions plus special content) and some frankly unmissable gadgets including the Hogwarts Express ticket, seven sketches and seven character cards from the first film. The reproduction of the Hogwarts Express has a cost of around 300 euros, so for those who want to celebrate in a lesser tone, a Steelbook edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone for the twentieth anniversary are available with 3 discs in the original language subtitled and with interactive content. In short, there is material to get comfortable on the sofa. Waiting for the third installment of the Harry Potter film saga / spin-off, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and a big screen adaptation of the play “The Curse of the Heir”







