Harry Potter video game canceled, won’t be in 2022

The announcement from the official website has arrived, the Harry Potter-inspired video game will close its doors in a month. The reason is easily understood.

The game in question is Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, that kind of hybrid that Niantic put together by combining the scarred wizard universe with Pokémon Go mechanics. It seemed like a promising idea if only for the huge number of Harry Potter fans.

It seemed, in 2019, when the game was launched. But it was not enough to take advantage of the licensed content of Harry Potter by grafting them on the mechanics of the other great success signed by Niantic and apparently the next December 6 Hogwarts will greet its wizards.

Harry Potter video game, Niantic throws in the towel

We would have thought that even just writing HP on toilet paper and adding a magic wand design to it could have sold tons of Harry Potter themed toilet paper.

But apparently the world of video games still manages to make decisions beyond the power of the franchises from time to time. Niantic, who is undisputed lord among augmented reality product development teams, he tried to capitalize on fanbase about Henry, Hermione, Ron and about the constant need for magic that, and don’t deny it, we all feel.

But Harry Potter are not Pokémon and apparently after two years the augmented reality experience of Wizards Unite will end. The announcement was made on the videogame’s official blog where we read: ” Not all games are meant to last forever. Our goal with Harry Potter: Wizards Unite was to bring the magic of the wizarding world to life for millions of players who went out and explored the world around them. We succeeded together, producing a two-year story that will soon be completed “.

Read also -> New Playstation Plus, from November everything changes: Sony’s announcement

Read also -> Exclusive Playstation named goty 2021 by developers: the ranking

The closure of the Wizards Unite servers, in fact, will come with the conclusion of the story that sees the protagonists Harry And Hermione struggling with the Magnet. Probably, the decision to close the Harry Potter video game also derives from the fact that Niantic is currently struggling with its new augmented reality game, Pikmin Bloom, and who is also struggling with the augmented reality version of the Transformers. So it was time to cut the dead branches