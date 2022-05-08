Harry Potter vs. The Lord of the Rings Which series won the most Oscars?

If we talk about franchises that were very popular around the world and that are based on successful novels, then we cannot ignore Harry Potter Y The Lord of the rings.

The first one was based on the stories written by JK Rowling. She came to the cinema with the performances of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson Y Rupert Grintwho put themselves in the shoes of the trio most loved by the public.

The second one was based on the novels written by the author J. R. R. Tolkien. Behind the scenes was Peter Jacksonwho did an incredible job and was accompanied by a cast of great actors like Viggo Mortensen, Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloomamong others.

Both productions became the favorite stories of the audience, achieving very important numbers at the box office and obtaining positive reviews from specialized critics. But, which of the two managed to consecrate itself in the Oscar awards?

Did the Oscar Awards choose Harry Potter or The Lord of the Rings?

Over the last few years, Harry Potter Y The Lord of the rings They managed to make history. Both launched several films on the big screen: on the one hand, the saga of the young magician had a total of 8 installments, while the story of Peter Jackson had three movies and a very successful prequel titled The Hobbit.

Although both productions are loved by different generations, lThe Academy chose only one of them like your favourite. To discover which one is the favorite, we must review the nominations that each one had and which ones they won.

Regarding the franchise based on the books of JK Rowlingthere were several deliveries that received nominations for said award. The Philosopher’s Stone was nominated for Best Art Direction, Best Original Score, and Best Costume Design. The prisoner of Azkaban It obtained only two nominations, where Best Original Band is repeated again and Best Visual Effects is added. Also, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, which only got one nomination. And finally, The mystery of the prince which was also nominated in only one category.

In none of the opportunities, the franchise starring Daniel Radcliffe Y Emma Watson took possession of the statuette awarded by the Oscar awards. Therefore, she only obtained recognition but lost in each of the shortlists.

Without a doubt, The Academy’s favorite is The Lord of the Rings.. The trilogy of Peter Jackson obtained, among the three films, a total of 17 awards. The most successful was its third installment, which won 11 awards that included: Best filmBest Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Fans of this franchise are eagerly awaiting the new series prepared by Amazon Prime Video. Although some fans are afraid that it will not live up to the movies, the streaming platform is doing everything in its power to exceed the expectations of the audience.

