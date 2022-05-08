Entertainment

Harry Potter vs. The Lord of the Rings Which series won the most Oscars?

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 20 2 minutes read

If we talk about franchises that were very popular around the world and that are based on successful novels, then we cannot ignore Harry Potter Y The Lord of the rings.

The first one was based on the stories written by JK Rowling. She came to the cinema with the performances of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson Y Rupert Grintwho put themselves in the shoes of the trio most loved by the public.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 20 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Sandra Bullock and the particular clause in her contracts about sex scenes

1 min ago

Football England – Cristiano Ronaldo and United, Papa Ferguson elbows

3 mins ago

Joan Sebastian played it when she was a child; Marisol Castro confesses to having suffered sexual abuse by the singer | News from Mexico

11 mins ago

The reason Megan Fox takes her fiancé’s blood

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button