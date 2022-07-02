Harry Potter: Warner fully supports JK Rowling!

Since his remarks deemed transphobic, JK Rowling (Harry Potter) is not unanimous. However, Warner gave him real support

JK Rowling has been quite controversial since being accused of transphobia. But the one who is at the origin of Harry Potter received the support of Warner. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Comments deemed intolerable

While JK Rowling was acclaimed with her overflowing imagination that spawned the Harry Potter saga, her reputation took a hit.

And for good reason ! She has drawn the wrath of her fanss after his statements deemed transphobic. “I’m sure we had to have a word for these people. Someone help me. Fire? Woman? Feemm?”.

Even the famous actors of the saga did not hesitate to denounce his remarks like Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. Subsequently, she received many threats: “I have now received so many death threats that I could paper the house, and I have not stopped speaking out»

The novelist also states the fact that three activists “photographed themselves outside my house the week before positioning themselves carefully so that my address was visible“.

Since then, she has embarked on a campaign against bullying. She claims to have been contacted by many women who have “the object of intimidation campaigns ranging from harassment on social networks to the targeting of their employers, including the disclosure of personal data and direct threats of violence, including rape”

One thing is certain, she is doing everything possible to get through this bad patch. She therefore continues her work on the big screen as a screenwriter. from the Fantastic Beasts spin-offs taking place before Harry Potter.

Warner backs Harry Potter creator

Fantastic Beasts was therefore in development by the Warner firm. Indeed, the firm owns the rights of the universe. Only here, recently, during a press event, a public relations representative therefore revealed that JK Rowling is not linked to the studio or to Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy.

So is Warner turning its back on the novelist? The answer is no ! Moreover, the major therefore took the floor in a press release published by Variety

“Warner Bros. therefore enjoys a creative, productive and fulfilling partnership with JK Rowling for 20 years. She is one of the most accomplished storytellers in the world. We’re proud to be the studio that brings its vision, characters and stories to life. To this day and for decades to come. On Monday, a statement was released claiming otherwise. This is wrong and Warner Bros. Studio Tour London therefore regrets that it was made as part of a media event. »

The answer is clear! So there is no more controversy. Regardless of the latest scandals that have had Internet users talking on Twitter, Warner has a lot of and work well with her.

One thing is certain, transgender people will therefore not appreciate the support of Warner!