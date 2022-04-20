Harry Potter: what do the characters look like in the books? – Cinema news

Thanks to the artificial intelligence of the ArtBreeder site, an artist fan of “Harry Potter” had fun recreating the characters of the magic saga according to their description in the works of JK Rowling. And the result is impressive…

Msbananaanna / Art Breeder

On the big screen, they have the faces of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Maggie Smith or even Gary Oldman…

But what could Harry Potter and all the other characters of the magic saga have looked like if their appearance was only based on the descriptions found in the works of JK Rowling?

Known on Reddit under the pseudonym of Msbananaanna, an artist fan of the famous wizard asked herself the question, and had fun imagining the result by combining her own talents with the artificial intelligence of the site ArtBreederallowing its users to generate and modify faces.



Msbananaanna / Art Breeder Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley according to Msbananaanna



On the artist’s Reddit account (accessible here), you can discover what Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Voldemort, Sirius Black and around thirty other characters from the famous saga would have looked like in the original works.

While some look quite similar to what they look like in the movies, you’ll see that others sometimes sport very different faces.

