Harry Potter, when EA canceled the MMO. “They told us: it won’t last”

The house of FIFA thought Harry Potter would have a very short life, just “a year or two”. And instead…

In video games, as in the world of entertainment in a broader sense or in sports, it happens to make mistakes. We do not know if it is right or not to define it as such, but certainly that of EA to delete a Harry Potter MMO in the early 2000s it was at least a controversial decision. To reveal this curious episode was a former employee of the giant of FIFA and Apex Legends, now free from the typical restrictions of confidentiality.

The MMO set at Hogwarts –

Chatting live on Twitch, former vice president of global brand management at Activision and head of marketing at EA Kim Salzer revealed the existence of a videogame project linked to Harry Potter that he had never heard of before: an MMO, an acronym for Massively Multiplayer Online, like Amazon’s newest New World or the acclaimed Final Fantasy XIV. “We had done all our research,” Salzer said. “We had developed the beta. It was a combination of offline and online experiences, in which we would have mailed things to the children, like prizes, ribbons and things like that. It was something we had done a lot of research on and we were very confident about its success ”.

“Harry Potter will be gone in a year or two” –

However, after an equally careful evaluation, EA decided not to carry on the project of this MMO set in the Harry Potter universe. A choice that can be there, in an expensive and constantly evolving business like that of video games, but the reasons are quite species, in hindsight. “He was killed, and I say so for lack of a better term, because EA was going through some changes at the time and they just didn’t know or believe enough that that IP would have a life longer than a year or two on the shelves, ”added Salzer, as reported by PC Gamer.

The future of the saga in video games –

Considering that the first film is about to turn 20 and is still celebrated as a classic that has given way to countless works, including books, films and various shows, the idea that Harry Potter could disappear in “a year or two” now definitely makes you smile … After all, a new video game – Hogwarts Legacy, an open world RPG made by Warner Bros. studios – will bring the school of magic to life again next year, and another is becoming popular in China. To be fair, the series is not all roses: the creators of Pokémon Go, Niantic, have just announced the closure of Wizards Unite, the augmented reality mobile game that has not had the hoped-for success.