Harry Potter: When Emma Watson made the torture scene “scary”

It’s been 10 years since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt. 1, but the penultimate chapter of the saga remains an unforgettable film for many reasons. As for the torture scene with Emma Watson and Helena Bonham Carter, who according to David Yates seemed at times all too real.

In an old interview, the director of the last four Harry Potter films had in fact recounted how intense – and at times really distressing – the shooting for that particular scene was: “Emma wanted to do some thorough research. She was determined to do it best“explains Yates”It was a very strange request, but I asked my assistant to look for documentaries where people talked about the experience of torture, how it felt to be tortured.”

Emma Watson with bloody hands in a moment of the movie Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – part 1

And he continues, explaining the approach they decided to opt for: “We didn’t shoot it as a classic scene where you shout ‘Action!’ and ‘Stop!’. I let the shooting continue for four or five minutes, and I let Helena and Emma improvise a few moments, so that they could create a gradual intensity.“.

But as with everything, too much risks choking … “The first time we shot it, however, I yelled ‘Stop!’. Emma said to me ‘You stopped too soon! It was too early! ‘, But it was just getting too intense at that point. I said ‘Sorry Ems, but it was getting really scary’. To which he said ‘No, no, no, let me try again, let me try again!’“.

But in the end they found the “right” measure.

“There were some really intense moments, where Emma let herself go a little and for a few moments she even forgot she was acting. And the screams … They were really awful to hear. There was a really weird energy in that room. Emma Watson was like exploring and exorcising demons, evil energies, in filming the scene. And that day, at that moment, I felt as if as an actress she was crossing this invisible line. – has discovered something in herself that will make her a great actress“.

If you want to review the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 scene in question, we propose it again below.