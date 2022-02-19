Harry Potter: Why Professor Rolanda Hooch Didn’t Reappear More After Philosopher’s Stone | Actress Zoë Wanamaker | Movies | nnda nnlt | FAME

On January 1, 2022 it premiered “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts” a special where great figures of the program like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton. The followers of the saga, who anxiously awaited its broadcast on the HBO platform, could not help but notice the absence of various actors of the Hogwarts faculty.

One of the stars who did not appear on the show was Zoe Wanamakerwho played the teacher Rolanda Hooch on “harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”. In the 2001 film, this character was a strict witch who worked as a flight instructor, referee of Quidditch and coach at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

His stay in the saga was brief, this because he felt offended by the film’s production team. Then she knows all the details.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was released in 2001 (Photo: IMDB)

WHY DIDN’T ZOË WANAMAKER APPEAR MORE IN HARRY POTTER?

In statements to the media TelegraphZoë revealed that her decision not to participate in the following tapes of Harry Potter It was because she was offended by the top managers of the saga.

“Some actors signed a contract for three films, but the money was so little that I felt insulted and I only signed for one. If they wanted me for a sequel, they would have to raise their rates.”expressed the actress in 2001.

WANAMAKER DENOUNCES NOT RECEIVING ROYALTIES

In addition to describe his time in Harry Potter as “terrible”the one born in New York also revealed that does not receive ‘royalties’ for ‘merchandising’ of the saga, as well as for the use of his image in the video game of the film. The truth is that in 2018, the actress resumed her role, along with other colleagues, for the video game “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery”.