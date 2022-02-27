Harry Potter: Why Tom Felton Lied To A Fan About What It’s Like To Fly On A Broom | Draco Malfoy | Movies | nnda nnlt | FAME

Why did Tom Felton lie to a fan? The interpreter of Draco Malfoy in the film saga of “Harry Potter” told an anecdote about a young follower of the famous magician, to whom he had to tell a lie for a particular reason. After the broadcast of “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts”, the cast of the film saga, made up of Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe, who had an amazing transformation to embody comedian ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic.

Thomas Andrew Felton He went back to review what his character was like as a villain in the series of tapes that brought him to world fame. Actually, he has always done it in the interviews he has given within the framework of other projects he has had in the movies and the television.

The 34-year-old English musician also began his acting career with the role of the troublesome little magician who made life impossible for Harry Potter and his friends hermione granger and Ron Weasley.

Now, when 20 years have passed since the beginning of the “Harry Potter” saga, Felton has been consulted again about his experience as the child star and the encounters they had with the million followers of magical history Worldwide. This is one of the anecdotes that he remembers the most because of the lie he had to tell a little girl.

Tom Felton as the villainous Draco Malfoy. (Photo: Warner Bros.)

WHY DID TOM FELTON LIE TO A FAN ABOUT FLYING A BROOM?

In an interview with Square Mile, the British actor Tom Felton He said he once must have lied to a fan of about seven years old about what it was like to fly a broomstick.

The artist pointed out that it could have been the evil Draco Malfoy and ruin the illusion of the girl, during a convention of the Comic-Con in San Diego. She asked him “What is it like to fly a broom?”, which for the interpreter deserved an answer like this: “Painful! Horrible! You sit on this metal pole and the wind blows through your hair!”.

However, he understood that he must not break the magic around the saga of “Harry Potter”telling him what was happening behind the screens, so he ended up lying to the little girl.

“It is one of the best experiences of your life! How old you? You have nine. You’re two years older and you’ll find out for yourself.’” was what Felton added in said meeting with the followers of the most emblematic film saga of all time.

Tom Felton waving at a press conference. (Photo: Getty Images)

HOW MUCH MONEY HAS EMMA WATSON EARNED THANKS TO THE “HARRY POTTER” SAGA?

On the other hand, the answer to this question is found in the Elle portal, which indicates that the actress emma Watson has managed to obtain a total of 70 million dollars thanks to the franchise of “Harry Potter”. This profit includes starring in each of the films in the saga, as well as the various public interventions and using her face for merchandising.

The earnings of the actress for each film of “Harry Potter” is unknown, but what the portal confirmed is that Emma Watson earned $4 million for “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”. Added to this is the 30 million for both “Deathly Hallows” films.

On the other hand, Elle, assures that it was David heyman who confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the actress was more interested in education and struggled more than the rest.

“So every time there was a negotiation, it wasn’t about something financial, it was really about asking yourself ‘do I want to be a part of this’? (…) They had to be especially sensitive to her needs and how important school was to her”Heyman noted.

Emma Watson as Hermione Granger’s character. (Photo: Warner Bros.)

THE SCENE FROM “THE GOBLET OF FIRE” THAT EMBARRASSED EMMA WATSON IN “HARRY POTTER”

In addition, it was known that Emma Watson lived an embarrassing moment during the recordings of “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”. We refer to the scene in which Hermione goes down the Hogwarts stairs and captures the attention of everyone who is about to enter the ball, because she looks really beautiful in a pink dress. They are minimal seconds, but for the actress they were infinite.

Watson recalled that it was a complicated scene, although on screen it seemed simple. And it is that several attempts were made to make the walk as similar as possible to what the director asked for, according to Sensacine. “Mike Newell advised me how to walk down the stairs in my dress: ‘Your arms are moving a lot, you walk very fast, you need to slow down’…”revealed the actress.

The embarrassing moment came when Emma Watson fell down the stairs during the recording of that scene from “The Goblet of Fire”. “It’s giving me a million directions [Newell] and of course I ended up falling down the stairs”, he recalled.

Watson stated that he did not entirely agree with that scene: “I think for the first time Harry and Ron, particularly Ron, see Hermione as a young woman and not this kind of companion.”, explained the actress. More details HERE.

