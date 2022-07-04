Harry Potter: writer JK Rowling threatened with death with a bomb!

Writer JK Rowling, creator of Harry Potter, explained on Twitter that she had been threatened with death. Police opened an investigation.

Harry Potter: JK Rowling divides

Creator of the universe ofHarry Potter, JK Rowling has built a real empire. She is the head of one of the most lucrative franchises in the world.

In fact, the books Harry Potter have sold over 500 million copies worldwide. As for the films, they rank among the greatest successes in the history of cinema. Unbelievable !

However, for the past few months, JK Rowling has been in turmoil. Indeed, it all started in June 2021. The writer then published on Twitter her opinion on trans people.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction.. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women around the world is erased. I know and love trans peoplebut erasing the concept of sex takes away the ability of many to discuss their lives in a meaningful way. It’s not hate to tell the truth.” she wrote on Twitter. Something to shake the Web!

Since that moment, many people have turned their backs on him, whether among the fans or among the cast of the saga. Harry Potter. For instance, Emma Watson is cold with her because of his positions.

The hatred towards JK Rowling is so intense that some people threaten her with death. This is what happened on July 2. MCE TV tells you more!

My family’s address (covered), a pipe bomb and a picture of a bomb-making handbook. The account remains active, naturally. #BeKind pic.twitter.com/IoEkHzpmpd —JK Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 1, 2022

Death threat and harassment for the author

For several months, JK Rowling has been the target of all kinds of threats following his remarks. Once again, people hostile to the mother of Harry Potter tried to attack her.

This Saturday, July 2, it was on Twitter that JK Rowling therefore mentioned one of the last death threats against her. “My family’s address (hidden), a pipe bomb and a photo of a bomb-making manual”, sent him a user on Twitter. She added the #BeKindwhich means “Be nice”.

The tweet garnered a lot of interaction as it was relayed more than 65,000 times and collected almost 5,000 comments. In the meantime, the account of the threatening person has been deleted for violating the rules of the social network.

Faced with this last potential threat, the police therefore opened an investigation. ” Officers are investigatingScotland’s chief constable told the Daily Mail.

This isn’t the first time JK Rowling has been harassed by strangers. She suffered from numerous death threats, rape or the disclosure of private information. Last November, trans activists even posed outside his house.

Faced with this harassment, Warner has reaffirmed its full support to JK Rowling in a statement to Variety. ” We are proud to be the studio that brings its vision, characters and stories to life.”had declared Warner in particular.