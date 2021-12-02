Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint protagonist of Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix TV series!

Waiting for the reunion of the cast of the saga of Harry Potter, for the 20th anniversary of the film’s release Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the actors who enlivened Hogwarts Castle with polyjuice potions, goblets of fire and log dance are working hard to build solid and lasting careers.

Emma Watson has taken part in numerous successful films passing by The beauty and the Beast to the reboot of Little Women with Timothée Chalamet, while Daniel Radcliffe is divided between cinema, theater and TV series. As for the actor who gave life to the character of Ron Weasley, however, it was just a few hours ago that the news Rupert Grint will star in Cabinet of Curiosities, the new Netflix series by Guillermo del Toro.

Although the project is still shrouded in mystery, the director of The shape of water announced that the anthology series will be divided into 8 chapters, each of which will have a different protagonist who will have to take part in macabre, gothic and at the same time grotesque stories. A series, Cabinet of Curiosities, whose intent is to challenge our traditional notions related to the world of horror by creating new ones, even more disturbing than the previous ones. Guillermo’s interest in Rupert Grint (father of little Wednesday, had a year ago by her partner Georgia Groome) was born in 2019 thanks to the TV series Servant, now in its third season, where the 33-year-old actor stole the show from his set colleagues thanks to his vibrant and passionate interpretation of Julian Pearce. Rupert was a great professional actor who impressed Del Toro to the point of wanting the star of Harry Potter within the cast of Cabinet of Curiosities which, among others, also sees the participation of Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, Andrew Lincoln and Glynn Turman.

To date, it is not yet known either the episode that will see Grint as the protagonist, nor the role he will play: what is certain is that it will be something very strong and scary, as promised by Guillermo. Waiting to find out more about the new Netflix series that should see the light next year, now we just have to wait with trepidation for theJanuary 1, 2022, the day on which it will be broadcast special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, thanks to which we will return once again to that magical world that made us dream by making us the protagonists of a thousand adventures alongside Harry, Ron and Hermione.

