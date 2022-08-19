Harry Style and Olivia Wilde spotted at the gym and walking around New York amid their custody battle

Image Credit: Splashnews

Olivia Wilde she has been clashing in court with her ex-boyfriend Jason Sudeikis for the custody of their two children Otis8 and Daisy flower5. But the legal war didn’t stop her from enjoying a summer day in Manhattan with her boyfriend. Harry styles. The Don’t Worry Darling actress-director was wearing her gym clothes when she was photographed waving goodbye to the Grammy winner through the door of a high-rise building. The 38-year-old mother of two looked cute and casual in black leggings, a baggy gray tank top and sneakers. She wore her long hair pulled back and hid her eyes with dark glasses. Her 28-year-old boyfriend was similarly sporty in black shorts, neon green sneakers, a blue baseball cap and a Citizens for Humanity-designed logo sweatshirt. He kept his identity well hidden with dark shadows and a black mask.

Olivia and the “As It Was” singer were later photographed walking through the West Village together. the smart booking The director looked effortlessly modern in a pair of off-white pants paired with a yellow, white and pink striped sweater. He wore his long ombre locks straight. Harry was just as casually cool in a pair of navy pants, white sneakers, a button down shirt, and a jacket with the words Playdium Skate Club on it.

Olivia’s low-key day on the town comes less than two weeks after she won a major victory in her ongoing custody fight with her ted lasso star, ex-fiancé. The 46 year old man SNL alum, to whom she was engaged for eight years before their 2020 split, took her to court in an attempt to have her children’s home state declared New York, rather than California. But on August 10, a judge ruled in Olivia’s favor, rejecting Jason’s request that the children live with him in Brooklyn. The fight to decide custody arrangements will now continue in California, where Olivia first filed the petition in May 2022.

Despite the complicated custody dispute, Olivia has been making the most of her summer with Harry. What hollywoodlife previously reported, the loving couple, who have been dating since 2021, had a lot of fun during their recent European tour. “She’s been showing up to join him on the road, they’re making it a fun summer vacation. And he’s always so excited when she’s there,” our source shared. “It’s really sweet how proud he is to have her by his side, he loves showing her off.”

