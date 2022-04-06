Harry Style on his first sex scene in ‘My Policeman’

Harry Styles, whom we saw on the big screen last year like Eros in Eternals, has talked about how it has been for him to shoot his first sex scene in the cinema. Later this year, the One Direction star will appear opposite Florence Pugh in the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darlingand in mypolicemanwhere he plays a gay cop in 1950s Brighton.

Last week, in a chat with Roman Kemp on Capital FM, Styles was asked about which of the two films would be more suitable to see in the company of our parents.

Harry Styles filming for My Policeman GC ImagesGetty Images

“I don’t know if you’re going to be able to see either one with your parents. I’m going to have to do another one,” he laughed, and the topic of conversation inevitably turned to intimate scenes in movies.

The radio host asked Styles about the technique of the netball, in which a half-inflated basketball is used to facilitate simulated sex. “I personally had no experience with it. netball. I think it depends a lot on who you work with and what the situation is,” Styles admitted. “All I can say from my own experience is that I was very lucky to have a real trusting relationship with the people we worked with and that It was the main thing.”

mike marslandGetty Images

Styles, who confirmed last year that he is dating Olivia Wilde, went on to say, “Everything was discussed, and it was all like, ‘Okay…beyond the shoot, beyond everything that’s going on with the cameras, With me and with you, we’re doing this together, we trust each other and at any moment we can stop,’ and all that kind of stuff.”

Although it is unclear which shoot he was referring to, judging from the mysterious 10-second teaser of Don’t Worry Darlingthere is something shocking and very exciting in that movie.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io