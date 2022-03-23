Harry Styles and his girlfriend Olivia Wilde, out for a walk in London

They met during the filming of ‘My Policeman’ at the end of last year, coinciding with the divorce of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, and since then Harry Styles and the actress and director of the film in which he will play the part of the police have not separated. A romance that at all times they have tried to carry out in the most discreet way possible, a wish that has sometimes been impossible due to the horde of paparazzi that follows the singer of ‘Watemerlon Sugar’ wherever he wants to go. Thus, and thanks to the indiscreet lenses of these, we have managed to capture some scenes of affection in public. Yes, counted.

The last ones belong to last week, when the lovebirds were encouraged to give a romantic walk through london in the direction of a destination that is a mystery to us. Both walked hand in hand, without haste, through the wealthy and modern neighborhood of Soho in the British capital. As expected, they captured all the eyes of those who passed by, in part due to the hustle and bustle of the cameras that formed. They seemed relaxed, confident and, based on how long they’ve been together for over a year now, stable. A milestone that few media trusted when the news of the romance broke.

24/7 style icons

One of the aspects that most caught our attention from these snapshots that are already swarming the internet is the fact that both were armed two separate ‘looks’ together in a quite subtle way. She opted for a sky blue jumper and a striped shirt on the bottom layer, while on the bottom she wore straight-leg pants in navy blue, the same color that Styles chose for his Playdium Skate Park bomber. The artist chose ripped jeans —trend alert— and Vans Old School sneakers that are still a ‘must’ in our wardrobe. The same color range and the same style, adapted to the ‘look’ of both in an original way.

Currently the couple resides in London, capital of Styles’s home country, where Wilde takes care of the two children he has with Sudeikis, little Otis and Daisy, while he shoots the third season of the series ‘Ted Lasso’. Previously, the director and Styles lived for a while in Los Angeles, do you want to see her house? Here we show it to you.

