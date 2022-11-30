Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner meet again… Cameron Diaz seduced Benji Madden with chops…

November 30, 2022

Jenna Ortega choreographed Wednesday Addams’ dance

Jenna Ortega has revealed she was the one who created Wednesday Addams’ dance choreography in Tim Burton’s new Netflix series.

“I was really not confident. I did the choreography myself, and I tell myself that it must be obvious that I am neither a dancer nor a choreographer, ”she revealed in Still WatchingNetflixreviewing the sequence with his co-stars Emma Myers and Hunter Doohan.

If she is not a professional choreographer, Jenna Ortega can congratulate herself on having nevertheless created the buzz since this passage is one of the most cult of season 1 of wednesday !

Cameron Diaz seduced Benji Madden with chops

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner meet again

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner are both freshly single, and this common point seems to have convinced them to see each other again! Indeed, the actor and the model dated in the early 2010s, but since then, each had made their way. Until now, then.

“Harry and Kendall have always kept in touch, but given their recent splits, they have more time for each other. Kendall is one of the few people who understands the level of fame that Harry is experiencing. She also has to manage complicated moments, ”explains a source to the Sun.

However, there is no question of jumping headlong into a relationship.

“As close as they are, they found dating difficult, and all the practical issues of years past are still there. However, friends think they will spend time together over the holidays. They’ve dated in the past right after breakups, so in a few months we could see them sunbathing on a yacht,” the source adds.