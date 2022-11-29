Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner return to being single and star in romance rumors

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner could be rekindling the flame of love now that they are both single again

Where there was fire ashes remain? Maybe this is the motto of Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner, who on multiple occasions have starred in romance rumors. Although the singer and the model never confirmed having had a romantic relationship, they did go out romantically on more than one occasion. However, things between them did not work out and they decided to continue as friends… until now?

Also read: The real reason Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde ended their relationship

Harry has just ended his two-year courtship with Olivia Wilde; Reports indicate that love is still latent between the former couple, but unfortunately it was their busy work schedules that led them to make the decision to separate. Now that the artists have gone their separate ways, the former One Direction member has been romantically linked to Jenner, who also just ended her relationship with basketball player Devin Booker.

It may interest you: Baby on the way? The photo by which it is believed that Kendall Jenner is pregnant

Harry and Kendall Jenner return to being single and star in romance rumors

According to information from The Sun, Harry and Kendall have met again after their respective breakups:

“Harry and Kendall have always kept in touch., but in light of their recent breakups, they have more time for each other. Kendall is one of the few people who understands the level of fame and scrutiny that Harry endures. She is also dealing with her own difficult time,” a source revealed to the outlet.

However, the model and the interpreter of watermelon sugar They are in no hurry to formalize their relationship nor do they plan to rush:

As close as they are, Harry and Kendall found it difficult to date, and all those practical issues they faced years ago are still there. With that said, her friends are speculating that they could spend time together over the holidays. In the past, they’ve gone off together shortly after their respective breakups, so they could end up on a yacht soaking up the sun in the next few months.”

Apparently, the reason things haven’t worked out between Harry and Kendall is the same as with Olivia Wilde: their busy schedules.

Keep reading:

Why does the world love the couple of Olivia Wilde and Harry?

Harry Styles is preparing to become the stepfather of the children of Olivia Wilde?