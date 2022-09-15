Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde and other famous couples who cared little about age

the fury that Harry Styles Y Olivia Wilde have caused by their time in Venice, has shown that currently the fact that the woman is older than her partner is no longer taboo because it is increasingly common to know that some celebrities have taken that step without regret.

In 2014 the Mexican actress Olivia Collins He joined the musical “Qué rico mambo”, where cupido did his thing and fell in love with one of his co-stars Agustin Arguello, who was 24 years old at the time and she was 55; The romance lasted two years but when they finished everything was on good terms and on more than one occasion the actress has revealed that the Argentine was a great couple and that they were very compatible sexually, but their steps simply took different paths.



Photo: Agustin Salinas/El Universal/ Via instagram @agustinarguello

Who has a very stable relationship with a man 15 years younger, is the singer Ana Barbara who since 2014 has been the girlfriend of Ángel Muñoz, an employee of the United States Government whom he met when he changed his residence to Los Angeles, California; Last year the so-called “grupera queen” received an engagement ring but there is still no date for the wedding, although he already lives with his three children as a father would and gets along very well with them.



Photo: Special

After his media separation from Luis FonsiPuerto Rican actress Adamari Lopez he found love again on the dance floor, when he participated in the program “Look who’s dancing” and his partner was the Spanish dancer Tony Costa; in 2011 she was 40 years old and he was 25, even so the spark was given and their flirtations were more and more obvious, they finally formalized their relationship and in 2015 they became parents of little Alaïa, for a decade they were one of the most stable from the middle of the show, but last year they decided to end their relationship.



Photo: EFE/ El Universal Archive

Ten years of difference separate Shakira of Gerard Piqué, who met in 2010 during a party in Madrid, later they coincided at the opening of the World Cup in South Africa and that was where the story began, although they confirmed their relationship until March 2011, in 2012 they began to live together, a year later their son arrives Milan and in 2015 they welcome their second child Sasha; Everything seemed to be going well, but since 2017 there was already talk of a distance between them, until after 12 years of relationship they decided to end their story, where a third in discord was the trigger for the separation.



Photo: EFE / Andreu Dalmau.

the story between Patricia Manterola and the american Forrest Kolb it happened the old-fashioned way but with modern technology, they began exchanging emails, then they spoke via Skype, until they met in person, which was when they knew they should be together and decided to get married in 2010, when she was 38 and He is 27 years old, they currently have three children Lucca and the twins Matteo and Alesso, in addition to having renewed their vows in December 2020.



National circulation magazine cover. Photo: EL UNIVERSAL/Special Agency.