Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde appear together again. Is there a reconciliation?

The film they have shot together seems to be having the best possible marketing

Also present were Chris Pine and Florence Pugh.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde they know better than anyone how to do an amazing job of marketing their new movie. In the midst of the controversy over whether they have really had a relationship or if everything has been faked for the promotion of the film, the duo seems to get along again really good as it has been seen in the ‘after-party’ of the presentation of his film in New York.

The “Don’t Worry Darling” stars were at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Monday night, at which point they were seen talking quietly after taking a group photo. they were seen really united before the cameras, something that seems to have sparked all sorts of theories among his fans.

At the after party they appeared together throughout the night. According to TMZ, they were together the whole time talking to each other and being really comfortable. In this way, it seems that the relationship between the two has improved substantially.

The other couple from the film was not missing either, Chris Pine and Florence Pugh They also appeared in the ‘after-party’ adding yet another dose of expectation.