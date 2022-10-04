Entertainment

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde appear together again. Is there a reconciliation?

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 4 1 minute read

09/20/2022 at 20:27

EST


The film they have shot together seems to be having the best possible marketing

Also present were Chris Pine and Florence Pugh.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde they know better than anyone how to do an amazing job of marketing their new movie. In the midst of the controversy over whether they have really had a relationship or if everything has been faked for the promotion of the film, the duo seems to get along again really good as it has been seen in the ‘after-party’ of the presentation of his film in New York.

The “Don’t Worry Darling” stars were at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Monday night, at which point they were seen talking quietly after taking a group photo. they were seen really united before the cameras, something that seems to have sparked all sorts of theories among his fans.

At the after party they appeared together throughout the night. According to TMZ, they were together the whole time talking to each other and being really comfortable. In this way, it seems that the relationship between the two has improved substantially.

The other couple from the film was not missing either, Chris Pine and Florence Pugh They also appeared in the ‘after-party’ adding yet another dose of expectation.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 4 1 minute read

Related Articles

Hailey Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens and the return of miniskirts

1 min ago

Justin Bieber pictured with his pants around his knees at the LA golf club

2 mins ago

This is the sharp relationship that Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg have

12 mins ago

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Three proposals fall for Lionel Messi

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button