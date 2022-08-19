Entertainment

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are photographed in love in New York

More in love than ever Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were photographed walking and holding hands through the streets of New York. The couple, who are a decade apart in age, went on a romantic date at a Big Apple restaurant for the second time this week.

Harry Styles, 28, and Olivia Wilde, 38, They were caught leaving the famous Rubirosa restaurant last Thursday, August 18. The couple was seen with a relaxed and casual look: the film director wore a maxi skirt with a blue blouse and tennis shoes, while the singer wore a knitted sweater with a deep v-neck.

Previously Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde had already been seen this week leaving in the New York city to have a good time. On August 17, the pair were seen walking through Manhattan where they were recognized by some people walking past them.

The interpreter of “Watermelon Sugar” will be giving a series of concerts for 15 days at Madison Square Garden, which begin on August 20 and end on September 21. These same ones are part of the world tour Love on Tour of Harry Styles.

Harry is extremely excited about his tour, but sad at the same time that he will be away from Olivia for a while.”, revealed a source to Us Weekly. “But she’s going to see him at some of her shows and they plan to do fun little trips in different cities when she can take a break.”

